A post-crash scene is set on 176A Street and 58A Avenue in Cloverdale as crews filmed the TV series Supernatural Aug. 24. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A post-crash scene is set on 176A Street and 58A Avenue in Cloverdale as crews filmed the TV series Supernatural Aug. 24. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A gas station set was constructed in a parking lot at 176A Street and 58A Avenue for the TV series Supernatural. The temporary set took up half the lot. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A post-crash scene is set on 176A Street and 58A Avenue in Cloverdale as crews filmed the TV series Supernatural Aug. 24. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Film crews hit Cloverdale Aug. 24 to finish “rescheduled filming” for the TV series Supernatural.

“After a longer-than-expected hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak, we have resumed production activity and are gearing up to complete our filming,” read a release from Scott Harper, the location manager for Supernatural.

The production is scheduled to film all day Aug. 24 and into the early hours of Aug. 25.

The final season trailer for Supernatural can be found on imdb.com.

filmingMovies and TV