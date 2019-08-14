Photo: Ulrike Leone/Pixabay

Sunflower Festival set to bloom in Abbotsford

Event, opening on Aug. 16, includes photo opps and U-pick field

Maan Farms in Abbotsford is holding the area’s first Sunflower Festival, starting this week.

The festival opens Friday, Aug. 16 and is scheduled to run until Sept. 1.

Visitors will be able to take pictures at different spots that are specially decorated, and then they can snip their own sunflowers at the U-pick field.

Admission prices are $14.95 (plus service fee) on weekends and $11.95 on weekdays.

Opening weekend, Aug. 16-18, is sold out.

Maan Farms is located at 790 McKenzie Rd. Visit maanfarms.com to purchase tickets.

RELATED: Unofficial goat yoga world record set in Abbotsford

RELATED: Maan Farms Fall Festival

Previous story
UPDATE: Cloverdale Tritons need community support for ‘Miracle Swim’
Next story
Donations pile up for B.C. boy who lost hand in ATV crash

Just Posted

‘Serious’ collision shuts down 64th Avenue in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP on site, motorists asked to avoid area

UPDATE: Cloverdale Tritons need community support for ‘Miracle Swim’

Team gives one last call for swimmers’ fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital

Men wanted on Canada-wide warrants believed to be in Surrey, possibly in black BMW, police say

Sought are Shakiel Singh Basra and Amarpreet Singh Samra

Operator of Surrey daycare program for teen parents gets extension to vacate

School district dropped charity as operator of long-running program, which prompted Options to sue

Double-decker buses rolling into Surrey, Delta and Richmond this fall

TransLink offering chance to see one of the buses at the PNE from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Cause of death unknown in Langley teens suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Detained ISIS supporter may be released in Enderby, B.C.

Former refugee Othman Ayad Hamdan may be released to Enderby while awaiting deportation

Putrid pile of crabs found rotting in Maple Ridge farmer’s field

More than 320 kilograms festering for weeks

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

RCMP probe link between homicide, missing persons case in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Ice on wings contributed to 2018 Abbotsford plane crash, says report

Transportation Safety Board releases report on crash that injured 10

Most Read