Sunflower Festival set to bloom in Abbotsford

Maan Farms in Abbotsford is holding the area’s first Sunflower Festival, starting this week.

The festival opens Friday, Aug. 16 and is scheduled to run until Sept. 1.

Visitors will be able to take pictures at different spots that are specially decorated, and then they can snip their own sunflowers at the U-pick field.

Admission prices are $14.95 (plus service fee) on weekends and $11.95 on weekdays.

Opening weekend, Aug. 16-18, is sold out.

Maan Farms is located at 790 McKenzie Rd. Visit maanfarms.com to purchase tickets.

