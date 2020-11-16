Photo of the Week: Sun sets over White Rock Pier
Cloverdale Reporter reader Abhijeet Mishra captured the sun Nov. 7 as it set just off the White Rock Pier. Cloverdale Reporter reader Abhijeet Mishra captured the sun Nov. 7 as it set over the White Rock Pier.
Cloverdale Reporter reader Abhijeet Mishra captured the sun Nov. 7 as it set just off the White Rock Pier.
The Gulf Islands can be seen in the distance.
“This was one of the most beautiful sunsets I have ever seen,” Mishra wrote.
editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here