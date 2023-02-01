Students learn from Surrey business leaders

Sixty elementary school students from five Surrey schools descended upon the Civic Hotel (13475 Central Ave) on Jan. 24 to learn from local business leaders.

The students had recently completed the PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs program.

Anita Huberman, CEO of Surrey Board of Trade, said the event, co-hosted by the PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs and the Surrey Board of Trade, helps ensure the students are well connected to business leaders in the community. She spoke about the importance of the students learning to “stand out from the crowd” and put themselves out there as business people.

Bill Roche, the co-founder of PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs, said the event offers students an opportunity to learn from experienced entrepreneurs.

“This gives them a chance to build on that initial desire and interest and experience and really take it to the next level,” said Roche.

The event also provided the students with a chance to put their entrepreneurial minds to work. They were given various tasks, from building the tallest tower out of paper to developing a business plan for a product they invented.

Blake Collins, 13, a Grade 7 student, said he learned the importance of having fun as an entrepreneur and testing your ideas.

“I’m just here to have fun and listen to all the entrepreneurs here.”



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

EducationEntrepreneursSurrey