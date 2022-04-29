Haven Kitch + Bar Langley is a family owned restaurant, which posted about the stolen taxidermy bunny butt on their Instagram channel. The post went viral and a number of people are asking the staff to release the video of the bunny bandit. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Stolen bunny butt in Langley leads to viral post

Restaurant has given ultimatum to the rabbit bandit

“Return the bunny butt within 48 hours or the video will be posted to social media.”

A Langley restaurateur has given this ultimatum to a guest who stole a taxidermy rabbit butt hung as a decoration on a wall in the eatery.

The theft happened on Monday, April 25 at Haven Kitchen + Bar, a family-owned restaurant known for its Alice in Wonderland-themed decor.

Losing the bunny butt is a big deal for Hayley Ruscheinski, who bought the item off eBay and hung it on the gallery wall in the upstairs mezzanine.

“It is a one of a kind piece,” said Ruscheinski, the restaurant’s general manager.

RELATED: Aldergrove legion’s auxiliary swap meet popular with crowds

Right after one of the waitresses broke the news to the management, Ruscheinski ran to the parking lot to catch the person and get the butt back. When that failed, the staff posted the news on their Instagram page.

Within a day, the post drove many of their followers crazy – requesting the restaurant release the clip on social media.

“I kept my kid home from daycare to watch what’s about to go down,” read one of the comments.

“Expose them. I’m so excited.” read another.

With the 48-hour deadline set to expire today (Friday), and people were waiting for the reveal. A disappointment for many, however, Ruscheinski shared that the person who stole the bunny butt finally returned the calls and text messages from the restaurant.

READ MORE: Langley roundabout failures spark viral video

“We haven’t gotten it back yet, but we have talked to them and they said they are going to return it,” Ruscheinski announced.

The staff is hoping that the guest will do what they promised and return the bunny butt soon. If not, the option to release the video footage is still on the table, Ruscheinski shared.

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsBusinesstheft

Previous story
BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival set for May 7 in Mission

Just Posted

Violinist Leila Josefowicz is among performers in the VSO’s “Surrey Nights” concerts next season. (Photo: Chris Lee/leilajosefowicz.com)
‘Always sold-out’: Four ‘Surrey Nights’ concerts for VSO starting with ‘Scheherazade’ in October

(From left) New Hope Church administrator Daniela Filby and Pastor Wayne Driedger unveil Nick’s Nook 2 at the community pantry’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. On Monday, April 25, 2022, Delta council voted unanimously to provide up to $2,000 per month for a year to help keep the shelves stocked at both Nick’s Nook pantries, located at Northside Community Church and New Hope Church in North Delta. (Lauren Collins photo)
City commits $2,000 a month to fight food insecurity in North Delta

White Rock firefighters prepare to force open their new training door, while mannequin ‘Rescue Randy’ waits to be saved, during an April 27 demonstration training exercise at the fire hall. Alex Browne photo
White Rock firefighters demonstrate new donated training equipment

Members of the Heritage Rail Players stand beside the “Connaught” railcar at the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Connaught railcar to roll at Surrey’s heritage railway