Staggered registration for Surrey’s licensed preschool programs starts Feb. 2

Preschool teacher and student shown in City of Surrey video about pandemic protocols in September 2020.

The City of Surrey is again going with staggered registration for its popular licensed preschool programs, for classes from September 2022 to June 2023.

By town centre, early registration will run from Feb. 2-4, starting with Cloverdale, South Surrey and the Nature Preschool program.

Next up, on Feb. 3, is Whalley, Guildford and Fraser Heights, followed by Fleetwood and Newton on Feb. 4.

Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. on those days, online at surrey.ca/register or by phone, 604-501-5100. Program details are posted to surrey.ca/preschool.

For kids aged three to five, Surrey’s licensed program has 1,024 registrants during the current year (2021-22), down from 1,273 in 2020-21.

“Staggered registration for preschool was introduced last year and carried forward into this year based on its success,” explained Stacey Rennie, manager of preschool programs.

“These measures were first put into place for the 2021/2022 season to handle the high interest/demand and reduce client wait times,” Rennie added. “The staggered registration also supports contact-less registration.”

Rennie says the program is “responsive, meaning that educators actively listen to children and develop meaningful curriculum based on their interests and curiosity. This approach inspires exploration and critical thinking in a safe and welcoming environment that prepares children for successful entry into kindergarten.”

The program is designed to promote “healthy growth and development throughout a child’s early year,” according to a post on surrey.ca.

On the city’s website, those looking to register are encouraged to create a MySurrey account prior to registration day, if they don’t already have one, and use a Chrome internet browser.

For licensed programs, families may qualify for financial assistance through the Affordable Child Care Benefit.

