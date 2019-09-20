Spring campaign nets new ultrasound machine for Delta Hospital

Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s spring campaign raised over $150,000 to purchase a new ultrasound machine for Delta Hospital’s busy Surgical Services department. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

Delta Hospital has a new ultrasound machine after a whirlwind fundraising campaign raised the capital needed in record time.

This past spring, Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation launched a campaign to raise funds to purchase a new ultrasound machine for Delta Hospital’s busy surgical services department. Through the generosity of the foundation’s donors, over $150,000 was raised in short order and the foundation was able to purchase not only this urgently needed new machine, but also additional critically needed items for the hospital’s surgical services department.

When longtime donors Harlow and Mary Ann Burrows learned of the campaign, they immediately offered their support with a generous donation of $80,000. As one of the first patients to be seen by Delta Hospital’s orthopedic surgeon Dr. Matt Lewington, Harlow was grateful that he and Mary Ann could help support the purchase of the new ultrasound.

Foundation donors Bob Binkley and Shirley Cook also generously pledged their support with a large gift towards the campaign as they felt this was a very worthwhile cause to put their philanthropic dollars towards.

“As always, we are truly humbled by the generosity of our donors. A heartfelt thanks to Harlow and Mary Ann, Bob and Shirley, and to all donors who responded to the spring campaign by mailing in a cheque, donating online or dropping by in person,” Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release.

“We are absolutely thrilled that surgical services will not only be receiving a brand new ultrasound machine, but also a number of other critically needed pieces of equipment to support the thousands of surgeries that take place at Delta Hospital each year.”

Delta Hospital anesthesiologists use ultrasound technology in surgeries as an invaluable tool for diagnosis and treatment. Advances in technology are making ultrasounds even more helpful, providing a sharper, clearer picture for rapid assessment of critically ill patients, emergency access to veins and the ability to manage pain control using less opioid medication.

The hospital has seen a steady increase in the demand for surgical services over the past several years as the community has grown and aged. Every year, a wide range of general surgeries are performed at Delta Hospital, as are eye, plastic and orthopedic procedures, as well as a number of colonoscopies and gastroscopies. Last year, almost 9,000 procedures were performed in surgical daycare and endoscopy combined.



