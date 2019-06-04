Special Olympics BC Flame of Hope carried through White Rock

Police officers from the Lower Mainland participate in fundraising event

Officers from the White Rock and Surrey RCMP detachments, as well as other police forces throughout the Lower Mainland, ran through the streets of White Rock Tuesday afternoon to raise funds for the Special Olympics.

The runners assembled at the Church on Oxford Street Hill at 4 p.m., where children from the Treehouse Daycare waved and cheered on the officers with hand-made signs before they embarked on their journey to the White Rock RCMP detachment.

Tuesday was the first day of the four-day event, where participants will carry the “Flame of Hope” through 16 Lower Mainland communities. More than 400 law enforcement officers and 50 Special Olympics athletes are to participate in the event.

“It is inspiring to see law enforcement members team up with Special Olympics BC athletes to raise funds and awareness in their communities,” Special Olympics BC President Dan Howe said in a news release. “We are very grateful to all the dedicated law enforcement members who do so much to promote inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities and pro vice Special Olympics BC athletes with empowering opportunities.”

Participating agencies include the Abbotsford, Delta, New Westminster, Port Moody, Vancouver, and West Vancouver police departments and officers from BC Conservation Officer Service, Canada Border Services Agency, Justice Institute of BC and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

 

