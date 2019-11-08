Proceeds from Southridge School’s Country Fair next spring will be given out to community organizations in need through a grant program. (File photo)

Southridge's annual fair to support community groups

South Surrey private school announces one-time grant program

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Southridge School is donating $40,000 back into the community.

As part of its Community Grant Program, the school recently announced that it would be accepting applications from registered charities in Langley, Surrey, White Rock and Delta that hope to receive a financial boost through this one-time-only opportunity.

The funds will come from the school’s annual Country Fair event, which the school calls its biggest ‘friend-raiser’ of the year. The event, held on the first Saturday of May each year, routinely attracts between 5,000-8,000 people according to a school news release.

This year’s fair is scheduled for May 2, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The grants will range from $1,000 to $10,000, and in “special circumstances” more money may be allocated to an organization “whose request we feel aligns with our school values,” the school’s website states.

Preference will be given to applicants that support youth, focus on education and will use the funding for a specific project. Funding is not available for activities of religious organizations that will use the grant for direct religious purposes or will serve their membership, nor for political purposes, research projects, debt funding or endowments.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. Once the deadline passes, a committee will meet in early 2020 to review the applications.

For information on how to apply, visit www.southridge.bc.ca/community/community-grant-program

