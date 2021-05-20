South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm set to offer virtual history lessons

City of Surrey online sessions run from May until July

Ronald McDonald at the grand opening of Surrey’s first McDonalds in Whalley April, 1967. This photo and many more will be featured at the talk ‘Restaurants’ on June 5 and 9. (Courtesy of the Surrey Archives)

Surrey residents will soon have the opportunity to learn about their city’s past, thanks to the launch of a new online series called Historic Stewart Farm History Talks.

The series will detail “the day-to-day life on the domestic home front” while also looking back at iconic dining destinations, past events and more. Each session runs 45 minutes, and begins at 10:30 a.m.

“It is our hope that the photographs, oral histories, research and memories shared will inspire conversation,” said curator Jerrilin Spence, who noted that the virtual talks are designed to be conversational.

“Grab a cup of tea and come share your memories, ask questions and learn through dialogue with other community members.”

The first session, called Home Life, will run May 22 and 26. Following that, two sessions on restaurants are planned (June 5 and 9), with Near the Water (June 19 and 23) and Celebrations (July 3 and 7) rounding out the program.

On June 5, Historic Stewart Farm will also offer a free, virtual and interactive cooking lesson – “Straight from the farmhouse kitchen” organizers note – in which participants will learn to make “old-fashioned scones like the Stewarts used to.”

