South Surrey, White Rock residents invited to ‘Walk your own way’ in name of dementia

The ‘Walk your own way’ Walk for Alzheimers invites residents to challenge themselves throughout the month of May. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo Peninsula residents are invited to register in the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s.

The ‘Walk your own way’ initiative is open to anyone anywhere in the province.

“This past year has been full of unprecedented challenges, particularly for people living with dementia and their care partners,” Barbara Lindsay, interim CEO of the Alzheimer Society of B.C., said in a news release.

“Fundraisers like the walk help enable the society to continue providing support and resources, which are needed more than ever.”

To participate, residents can set themselves a challenge for the month of May – such as walking, running or dancing – while fundraising to support people living with the disease and their care partners. Participants are encouraged to get creative and do what works for them – and ensure their plans to participate adhere to current provincial health guidelines.

An online celebration on Sunday, May 30 will end the month of activity.

“As well as raising funds, participants also help raise critical awareness of the impact of dementia in their community. While the 2021 event is different than in past years, it continues to be a way to celebrate and remember people in our lives who have been affected by dementia,” said Lindsay.

In the past, the walk typically took place in-person in more than 20 communities across the province.

Funds raised support the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s online programs, education and services for people in communities across the province. A sponsor has committed $35,000 to match all donations received by April 11 in support of the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s.

To donate, register or set up a personal fundraising page, visit walkforalzheimers.ca

