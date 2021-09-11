South Surrey ‘Trunk Treasures’ sale a first for hospital auxiliary

Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary members are going all-out next weekend for a first-ever event that’s hoped to offset the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on fundraising.

Longtime member Gail Grant said Wednesday (Sept. 8) that the ‘Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event’ is an “all or nothing” affair that combines the efforts of every auxiliary group to provide a one-day, one-stop shop and entertainment function.

Set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 25, in the parking lot of the Peace Portal Alliance Church (15128 27B Ave.), the trunk sale will offer “best deals on designer and vintage items, household goods, books, jewelry, linens, crystal, games, crafts, and Christmas items,” a news release states.

As well, there will be “entertainment for the whole family” on-site, including local musicians, food trucks, Korki the clown and more.

All of the funds raised will go towards the purchase of new equipment and patient comforts at Peace Arch Hospital.

Grant is hopeful the event will be well-supported, given the fundraising challenges of the past 18 months.

“People have to realize that we’re not having any money coming in,” Grant said. “We usually do $350,000 a year to the hospital, but this year, we’re only able to do $100,000.”

Historically, the auxiliary – which donated its first $1,000 to the hospital in 1948 and will mark its 75th year in 2023 – has raised funds through events ranging from bake and jewelry sales, to raffles and golf tournaments. Their efforts have generated more than $14 million for major projects, including $1 million towards the hospital’s first MRI, as well as supported the purchase of “all the little bits and pieces,” such as heated blankets, portable bladder scanners, mattresses and more.

Since the pandemic was declared, the auxiliary’s main source of fundraising has been its Superfluity Thrift Shop on Prospect Avenue, Grant said. Even its hospital gift shop has not been able to operate.

“It really has been a sad state of affairs,” Grant said. “Anybody that I’ve talked to… are feeling the same way.

“We’re still doing what we can, because we all use the hospital.”

Grant said only auxiliary members will be selling at the Sept. 25 event, and COVID safety protocols will be followed.

For more information, email pahospitalauxiliary@gmail.com

