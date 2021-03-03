South Surrey teens raising funds to help girls in Ghana

A group of friends from Southridge School have banded together to help girls like themselves on the other side of the world.

Sevina Khangura – along with Muskan Virk, Jayna Sood and Sahara Garcha – have started a service club called Youth Helping the Girls, which, Khangura explained, aims to raise money for young girls in Ghana “so they can get a better education and have more opportunities.”

The group aims to host a new fundraising project at least every four months in 2021. The next one, set for March 20, is called Eat for Change and involves Mexican restaurant chain Chipotle. On that day, between 4-8 p.m., visitors to the Guildford location (Unit 1005 10355 152 St.) can tell the cashier they are supporting the Eat for Change campaign, and 33 per cent of the proceeds from the order will be put toward the cause.

Those who order through Chipotle’s online app can also use the promo code “C9FDBG3” to have their order contribute to the campaign.

“We decided to start this (because) we wanted to make a difference in our world and help young girls, as we have opportunities that others don’t,” Khangura explained.

“We want to be able to give them the same chances that we have.”

Later this month, March 27-28, Youth Helping The Girls members will be selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at the Walmart in South Surrey (2355 160 St.).

Last December, the group also held a gift-basket raffle, with funds going towards the cause.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraising