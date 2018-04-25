South Surrey teen earns solar success

Natasha Burgert, 16, scores gold at regional science fair

A South Surrey teen who showcased her solar-powered bike on the regional stage is now looking to impress judges at a national level.

Natasha Burgert, 16, told Peace Arch News this week that she won gold at last weekend’s South Fraser Regional Science Fair, earning her a spot at next month’s Canada-Wide Science Fair.

The competition is set for May 12-19 in Ottawa, and Burgert said she is one of six students who will attend representing the South Fraser region.

The local event was held at the Surrey campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Burgert, in Grade 11 at Semiahmoo Secondary, entered an adult tricycle that she had modified to be solar-powered. She tested it many times prior to the science fair, and it continued to prove itself on the day of competition, the teen said.

“I actually rode my Solar Electric Vehicle to Kwantlen and back without any problems!” Burgert told PAN by email Monday.

Next month’s Canada-wide fair is to be held at Carleton University.

Approximately 500 students in Grades 7-12 are expected to participate.

 

Natasha Burgert (centre) wins gold at last weekend’s South Fraser Regional Science Fair. (Contributed photo)

