South Surrey Spirit Garden to host Solstice Stroll

Joan Mara tends to one corner of the Spirit Garden, where a Solstice Stroll is planned for sunset on June 22. (Alex Browne photo)

South Surrey’s Spirit Garden will end one of the longest days of the year with a warm glow, as candles are lit in memory of loved ones lost.

The Solstice Stroll and Candle Lighting event is set for 8 p.m. till sunset on June 22, at the garden located in the 2800-block of 140 Street.

“As is our tradition, on this evening we light candles by all of the plants that have been planted by friends and family for loved ones no longer with us. As the evening turns to night Spirit Garden begins to glow,” garden founder Joan Mara writes in a news release.

The garden took root in 2009, when Mara and her husband Jon began to transform the plain, small city lot into a place of colour and life. Soon after, memories of loved ones lost found a place, in plantings of ferns, shrubs and more.

READ MORE: South Surrey’s Spirit Garden still growing

“This year, guests are invited to find the spot in the garden that moves them most and light a candle there for a loved one,” Mara said. “Candles will be provided.”