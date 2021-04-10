South Surrey Rotarians to host shredding event

April 17 fundraiser to offer secure shredding by donation

The Rotary Club of South Surrey is planning to host another shredding event on April 17, 2021.(Contributed file photo)

The Rotary Club of South Surrey is hosting a fundraiser shredding event April 17 in Ocean Park.

Set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Safeway parking lot (12825 16 Ave.), it’s an offer of secure on-site document shredding by donation.

Payment by cash, cheques and Visa will be accepted, and COVID-19 protocols will be in effect.

Sponsored by ShredWise, proceeds from the event are to benefit community projects and the Happy Home Children’s Centre in Battambang, Cambodia.

The club has been supporting the children’s home since 2014.

For more information, call Deirdre at 604-803-0773 or Lynda at 604-788-4721.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

