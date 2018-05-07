South Surrey rescue farm welcomes baby

Clover was born on the SALI farm, to blind rescued cow Gracie, on March 29. (SALI photo)

SALI’s Farm has a new addition, following the arrival last month of Clover.

The calf – daughter to Gracie, a blind cow that SALI saved from slaughter – is the first baby to be born at the South Surrey farm, which is a sanctuary for rescued farm animals that offers programs for at-risk kids.

Clover has apparently adapted well, frolicking on the farm with her mom and Peanut, who came from the same herd as Gracie.

A live-feed camera has been set up for those who would like to have a peek at how mom and daughter are doing.