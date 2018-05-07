Clover was born on the SALI farm, to blind rescued cow Gracie, on March 29. (SALI photo)

South Surrey rescue farm welcomes baby

Clover the calf born at SALI’s property on March 29

SALI’s Farm has a new addition, following the arrival last month of Clover.

The calf – daughter to Gracie, a blind cow that SALI saved from slaughter – is the first baby to be born at the South Surrey farm, which is a sanctuary for rescued farm animals that offers programs for at-risk kids.

Clover has apparently adapted well, frolicking on the farm with her mom and Peanut, who came from the same herd as Gracie.

A live-feed camera has been set up for those who would like to have a peek at how mom and daughter are doing.

 

