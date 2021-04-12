South Surrey mother organizing third BC Stay-at-Home Campout

This year’s fundraising event planned for Saturday, May 1

South Surrey’s Kelly Tarry and her family participate in the inaugural BC Stay-at-Home Campout on April 25, 2020. The event is set to return this year - on May 1. (Contributed photo)

After hosting two successful fundraisers last spring, the South Surrey mother behind the BC Stay-at-Home Campout is gearing up for a third event next month.

Kelly Tarry told Peace Arch News that this year’s province-wide event – which aims to support COVID-19 eradication efforts – is planned for Saturday, May 1.

To participate in the event, campers are encouraged to set up a camp in their own homes – either outdoors, in the yard ordriveway, or indoors – and then donate a camping fee through the event’s donation page, which are then donated to the BC Centre for Disease Control Emergency Response Fund.

Last spring’s inaugural event – which Tarry called “a huge success” – blew past the original $1,000 fundraising goal, and ended up raising more than $3,900.

“With COVID numbers so high, it’s good to feel like we are contributing again,” Tarry said in an email this week.

For information on the event, and to donate, visit the event's Facebook page.



