South Surrey golf tournament to benefit inclusion

A golf tournament to benefit inclusive community services is set for June 18 in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

A golf tournament benefiting ‘inclusive community services’ is set for June 18 at Morgan Creek Golf Club, 2600 Morgan Creek Dr.

Hosted by Uniti Partners in collaboration with IG Wealth Management, the 13th annual event raises funds for community services that will support people with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries.

Organizers say benefits of participating include the opportunity to network with other business leaders, impact the lives of people who are often marginalized and promote inclusiveness.

It’s hoped the tournament will raise at least $50,000.

Cost of participating is $275 per person for golf and dinner, or $80 for dinner only.

Sponsors and volunteers are also needed.

To get involved or for more information, email Youla Thomas at foundation@shsbc.c