A golf tournament to benefit inclusive community services is set for June 18 in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey golf tournament to benefit inclusion

June 18 event at Morgan Creek Golf Club

A golf tournament benefiting ‘inclusive community services’ is set for June 18 at Morgan Creek Golf Club, 2600 Morgan Creek Dr.

Hosted by Uniti Partners in collaboration with IG Wealth Management, the 13th annual event raises funds for community services that will support people with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries.

Organizers say benefits of participating include the opportunity to network with other business leaders, impact the lives of people who are often marginalized and promote inclusiveness.

It’s hoped the tournament will raise at least $50,000.

Cost of participating is $275 per person for golf and dinner, or $80 for dinner only.

Sponsors and volunteers are also needed.

To get involved or for more information, email Youla Thomas at foundation@shsbc.c

Previous story
White Rock seniors expo on tap

Just Posted

Surrey fairy garden has little children spellbound

Cloverdale fairy garden a wing’s flutter away from George Greenaway elementary school

2019 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Round-Up

Looking back on the community events, rodeo and country fair that took place over May long weekend

OUR VIEW: Challenger Baseball program in Surrey hits a home run

Challenger provides disabled athletes an opportunity to play baseball in an inclusive setting

Final bout of Gypsy moth spraying in Surrey bumped up to Thursday, May 23

Again, they’re targeting 62 hectares area near Highway 1 and Port Mann Bridge from sunrise to 7:30 a.m.

Surrey firefighters not among 267 being sent to battle Alberta wildfires

‘We haven’t been called upon to be deployed,’ Surrey Fire Chief Len Garis told the Now-Leader on Tuesday

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

50 trip planning kiosks coming to TransLink routes

Kiosk will allow riders to see schedules and alerts

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, is running for federal office in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Survey finds minimal progress in Canadian military’s fight against sexual misconduct

1.6 per cent of regular-force members — 900 military personnel — reported having been victims of sexual assaults over past year

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Fraser Valley chef sentenced to seven years for million-dollar drug operation

Raymon Ranu has been working as a cook since he was arrested for selling fentanyl and cocaine

Most Read