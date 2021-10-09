South Surrey gecko-society fundraiser set for Oct. 15-16

Proceeds of mini art show, raffles and more to benefit Zimbabwe widows and orphans

Beaded ornaments will be among items up for sale at an Oct. 15-16, 2021 arts and crafts sale hosted by the Zimbabwe Gecko Society. (File photo)

The Zimbabwe Gecko Society’s fall fundraiser is set to return to the White Rock Baptist Church (1657 140 St.) Oct. 15-16.

Aimed at raising funds for ongoing efforts to support widows and orphans in Zimbabwe, it includes a mini art show, beaded gecko sales, wine boards and basket raffles.

READ MORE: South Surrey African-dinner fundraiser sidelined by pandemic

Tablecloths, cards, ornaments – including a new bee design on the beaded-gecko table – homemade chutneys and crafts will all be available for purchase.

According to the society’s latest newsletter, Princess Scones – a home-based South Surrey/White Rock business – is also running a mini-event to support the cause, donating $1 from the purchase of every scone to the society. The scones ($2.75 each) must be pre-ordered, by email to princessscones@gmail.com or by direct message to Audrey on Facebook or Instagram.

The event is a repeat of last fall’s, which took the place of the society’s annual African dinner fundraiser after that soirée was sidelined by the pandemic.

Once again, COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

The Zimbabwe Gecko Society was founded in 2008, and is a registered Canadian charity. Email zimbabwegecko@gmail.com or visit zimbabwegecko.com

