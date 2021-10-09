South Surrey gecko-society fundraiser set for Oct. 15-16

The Zimbabwe Gecko Society’s fall fundraiser is set to return to the White Rock Baptist Church (1657 140 St.) Oct. 15-16.
Aimed at raising funds for ongoing efforts to support widows and orphans in Zimbabwe, it includes a mini art show, beaded gecko sales, wine boards and basket raffles.
Tablecloths, cards, ornaments – including a new bee design on the beaded-gecko table – homemade chutneys and crafts will all be available for purchase.
According to the society’s latest newsletter, Princess Scones – a home-based South Surrey/White Rock business – is also running a mini-event to support the cause, donating $1 from the purchase of every scone to the society. The scones ($2.75 each) must be pre-ordered, by email to princessscones@gmail.com or by direct message to Audrey on Facebook or Instagram.
The event is a repeat of last fall’s, which took the place of the society’s annual African dinner fundraiser after that soirée was sidelined by the pandemic.
Once again, COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.
The Zimbabwe Gecko Society was founded in 2008, and is a registered Canadian charity. Email zimbabwegecko@gmail.com or visit zimbabwegecko.com
tholmes@peacearchnews.com
