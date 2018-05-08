Contributed photo Volunteers tend to White Rock’s waterfront native plant demonstration garden, during a work party Saturday (May 5).

South Surrey events focus on native plants

Local species explored, volunteers sought

A pair of events exploring native plants are planned for this weekend in South Surrey.

On Mother’s Day (May 13), Bardia Khaledi, past-president of the Native Plant Society, will share facts about native plants and how to use them in gardens during a tour of the Little Campbell Forest Trail, starting at 1 p.m. at 1284 184 St. The lower trail is wheelchair accessible.

At 2:30 p.m., participants are to carpool to Dart’s Hill Garden (at 168 Street and 16 Avenue) to see the native plant demonstration garden.

Then on Tuesday (May 15), naturalist Al Grass will lead an evening tour along the Little Campbell Forest Trail (1284 184 St.) to discover ancient lichen species.

Participants are asked to meet at the pond.

All events – hosted by Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society, Little Campbell Hatchery and Dart’s Hill Garden Conservancy Trust – are to be held rain or shine, and participants are advised to dress for the weather, and bring a camera and water.

To register, email Sarah at register@birdsonthebay.ca

Volunteer gardeners are also needed for monthly work parties, April thru October. Those interested may contact Marg at blueheron@birdsonthebay.ca

