South Surrey event adds more than $2,600 to tummy-filling efforts of White Rock-based foundation

Elvis – aka Bruce Brook – paused for a photo with BC Feed the Kids Foundation executive director Ngaire Leaf during an event in support of BC Feed the Kids. (Contributed photo)

A South Surrey businessman who performs for charity as an Elvis impersonator raised a hunk of funds recently to help fill the tummies of local youngsters.

Bruce Brook took to the spotlight at The Hills at Portal Golf Course on Feb. 18, at a sold-out event benefiting BC Feed the Kids Foundation.

Launched in 2021, the White Rock-based foundation – founded by Joseph Prodor and Toni Ward – aims to feed bellies and fuel minds, by helping fill a gap in food programs that nourish struggling students.

Executive director Ngaire Leaf said the foundation is “so grateful” BC Feed the Kids was the chosen charity for the fundraiser, which raised more than $2,600.

Brook is the founder of the Tomerro Group in South Surrey. He and his wife, Desi Nicolas, along with Keira Haley, Carolyn Haley and Mo Mawji of The Hills at Portal Golf Course, organized and executed an “unforgettable night” of music, food and fun to support the non-profit, Leaf said.

Leaf described Elvis as “amazing; from the elaborate costumes, lengthy set list and his DJ, Drumming Don Snell (past member of Sweeney Todd and drummer of the song Roxy Roller), the show was worthy of the sell-out!” she said in a news release.

“It was a wonderful night of community and connection,” she continued. “It was a pleasure to meet so many new people, hear their personal stories (some shared their own childhood struggles with food insecurities) and share with them the work we are doing at BC Feed the Kids Foundation.”

According to the foundation, one in three B.C. children go to school hungry. The founders developed three programs to help address the need: Snack Attack, providing healthy snack options for kindergarten to Grade 12 students who go to school without enough food; Hot Lunch, which provides for children without lunch money, so that they can participate in their school’s hot-lunch program; and, Fueling Minds, to help with costs for school activities such as field trips and instrument rentals.

The aim is to fill the gaps subtly, Leaf told Peace Arch News in announcing the foundation’s launch.

“We’ve also learned a lot of kids will turn down food programs because they don’t want other kids knowing they’re in need,” she said. “So we’re really trying to make it all-inclusive.

“We don’t want kids being singled out.”

Leaf said the Feb. 18 event “made a big impact and people are reaching out to support us more than ever.”

To donate, or for more information, visit bcfeedthekids.com or contact Leaf at 604-560-3333. The foundation office is located at 15260 Thrift Ave.

