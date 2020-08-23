More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run last year. (File photos)

South Surrey cancer survivor found unique way to fundraise for Terry Fox

Drawing from experience with technology, Douglas Brown, 92, will sell gift cards from his website

With the Terry Fox Run going virtual this year due to COVID-19, a South Surrey cancer survivor has found a creative way to raise funds for this year’s event.

But Douglas Brown, 92, needs support from the local business community to help his idea come to fruition.

Brown, who served as past co-ordinator of the local run for a number of years, is seeking in-kind gift cards and service vouchers from local businesses.

Drawing on his experience of running a computer and technology-based business out of Ontario, Brown created a website where he will sell the vouchers.

The catch is that customers ‘purchase’ the gift cards listed on his website by making a financial contribution to the Terry Fox Run equal to the value of the voucher.

RELATED: 40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

“No money passes through my hands,” Brown said, adding that his idea was approved by the Terry Fox organization. “When they buy something, it takes them straight to the… Terry Fox website. The donation has to be made to the Terry Fox website and they acknowledge it with a tax recite.”

Upon confirmation, donors will be able to pick up their gift card or service voucher at the business they purchased it from.

“My hope is whoever purchases it will go to that business to pick up the gift card or pick up the service. That’s why it’s a win for the businesses as well. It gives them a little bit of exposure.”

Brown intends to launch his website Sept. 1.

“In the meantime, I’m also contacting friends, family, etc. getting as much hype for people to go to the website and purchase these goods and services. The only way they can purchase it is by linking to the Terry Fox donation website and making a donation equivalent to the value of the gift card.”

When asked how he came up with the idea, Brown said he likes to “think outside the box.”

To make a donation or inquire about Brown’s fundraising plan, he can be contacted at douglas@myowncity.com or 604-535-9599.

