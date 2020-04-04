Liam, 6, chats with his nana via FaceTime. His mom, Erica Kerry, has launched a program that aims to connect other kids with seniors in retirement communities and care homes, to reduce the impacts of isolation and loneliness. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey-based pen-pal program aims to reduce seniors’ isolation during pandemic

South Surrey/White Rock concierge service to connects kids & seniors virtually

An inter-generational pen-pal program has launched, aiming to take the edge off of the loneliness and sense of isolation that seniors in care homes and retirement communities may be feeling during the pandemic.

The Grand-Friends Pen Pal Program is an initiative of Erica Kerry of Renewed Living, a concierge service for seniors that began last fall to help seniors in South Surrey/White Rock who are looking to transition to a senior-living community.

READ MORE: Senior concierge service launched in South Surrey/White Rock

The pen-pal program, Kerry explained in a news release, will connect kids and seniors via email and video chat.

“This pandemic has affected kids as well; they have closed all schools indefinitely,” Kerry said. “Therefore, kids of all ages are sitting at home feeling isolated themselves (and probably driving their parents crazy).

“So I saw this as an opportunity to not only bring the two generations together, but also create companionship along the way.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, retirement communities and long-term care facilities are taking measures to help keep their residents safe and healthy, including limiting visitors to essential circumstances, limiting programming and having all meals eaten in residents’ suites.

Those measures are not expected to end anytime soon, according to B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

Dix said Tuesday (March 31) there is “zero chance” of provincial health orders around the pandemic being lifted this month, and little to no chance that’ll change in May, “or in the immediate weeks after that.”

READ MORE: B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Kerry said while social distancing is important during this time, it can have a detrimental impact on everyone’s mental well-being, especially seniors.

The pen-pal program aims to help alleviate those impacts, she said.

Kerry described video chats as “a great tool” that will enable kids and seniors who participate in the pen-pal program to do things like bake or do a craft “together,” read to each other and more.

The goal, she added, is that when the pandemic subsides, the Grand-Friends will be able to meet in person and continue their relationship.

Kerry said several local retirement communities have already signed up to participate, kids are responding and she’s even heard from some adults who want to help.

To get involved, or for more information, contact Kerry at 604-312-2530 or erica@discoverrenewedliving.com


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SeniorsSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey veteran feels pinch from COVID-19 after cancelled surgery

Just Posted

Surrey veteran feels pinch from COVID-19 after cancelled surgery

Caught between two countries, and low income, soldier feels he’s been forgotten

PHOTOS: The day 28,000 Lollapalooza-goers rocked Cloverdale in 1994

Fans share memories of drugs, bad Smashing Pumpkins, Nick Cave walk-off and ‘letdown’ of Surrey date

Peace Arch News ad sparks discussion about value of community newspapers

White Rock resident hopes front-page note shines light on revenue loss during COVID-19 crisis

Two people fined for trying to re-sell N95 and surgical masks in Delta

Police confiscated over 5,000 masks and are working with Fraser Health to see them put to good use

Surrey parents, students navigate remote learning during COVID-19

The Surrey school district teachers are slowly rolling out plans for new way of educating

VIDEO: How doctors in Canada will decide who lives and dies if pandemic worsens

Officials in several provinces have been developing guides so that doctors don’t feel alone

Missing 17-year-old girl from Nanaimo and 36-year-old male companion seen in Vancouver

Mary Cyprich has been considered missing for a week

Sex workers face new risks during COVID-19 pandemic

‘Desperation has kicked in’ for vulnerable, undocumented workers unable to access help

Unclear if Cowichan couple refusing to self-isolate will face penalty

No fines or charges have been laid to date, including Cowichan couple who won’t self isolate

COVID-19: Postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Vancouver man, 21, charged after mother found dead in Squamish home

Ryan Grantham, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder

Fraser Valley’s tulips fields off limits to visitors due to COVID-19

Abbotsford and Chilliwack tulip farmers have announced their festival season won’t go ahead

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

Most Read