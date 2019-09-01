Members of Surrey Fire Service gather with seniors and staff at Pacifica Retirement Residence for Pacifica’s annual 911 Appreciation Barbecue, held last Wednesday, Aug. 28. Alex Browne photo

South Surrey barbecue celebrates first responders

Pacifica Retirement Residence event honours Surrey Fire members

It was a chance to say thank you to emergency first responders – both with a lunch and fundraising.

Pacifica Retirement Residence in South Surrey held its annual 911 Appreciation barbecue Wednesday, and among the guests sharing ribs, burgers, coleslaw and buns with residents were members of Surrey Fire Service, who arrived with a fire truck.

Helping serve guests – alongside Pacifica kitchen staff – was senior general manager Ken Kantman.

Senior retirement counsellor Bette Hutchinson explained that all proceeds from the special lunch event event go to the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

Also present at the barbecue were White Rock deputy Mayor Christopher Trevelyan, South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordon Hogg, with his wife Laverne, and former White Rock councillor and MLA Ken Jones.

Previous story
VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at B.C. hatchery

Just Posted

Mexico hands Canada first loss at Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier

The victory secured Mexico’s spot at next summer’s Olympics

South Surrey barbecue celebrates first responders

Pacifica Retirement Residence event honours Surrey Fire members

‘Stars will have to align’ for Surrey-White Rock amalgamation – councillor

Allison Patton wasn’t planning to launch campaign, but says issue merits further study

Peninsula TransLink changes ‘a year away,’ says White Rock mayor

New White Rock forum on proposed services changes planned for this fall

Jagmeet Singh says NDP would ensure medication coverage for all

‘If you need medication in Canada, you should use your health card, not your credit card,” federal NDP leader says

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at B.C. hatchery

It was lunch time for the bears

Kelowna man died after cliff jumping in the Okanagan

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

When administered properly the life-saving medication can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

B.C. and Yukon Association of Drug War survivors calls for heroin buyer clubs

B.C. is already an international example for tackling the overdose crisis and implementing harm reduction

Labour reform gives workers more breaks, leaves in federally regulated fields

Government says workers will be able to take time off more easily

School returns in B.C. with uncertainty surrounding contract for teachers

Negotiations are scheduled to resume on Sept. 23

B.C. VIEWS: More Labour Day milestones for the NDP

Gift to U.S.-based construction unions keeps on giving

Giants earn 4-3 shootout victory Saturday against Portland

Vancouver G-Men grab first win of the 2019 junior ice hockey preseason

Most Read