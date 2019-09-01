South Surrey barbecue celebrates first responders

It was a chance to say thank you to emergency first responders – both with a lunch and fundraising.

Pacifica Retirement Residence in South Surrey held its annual 911 Appreciation barbecue Wednesday, and among the guests sharing ribs, burgers, coleslaw and buns with residents were members of Surrey Fire Service, who arrived with a fire truck.

Helping serve guests – alongside Pacifica kitchen staff – was senior general manager Ken Kantman.

Senior retirement counsellor Bette Hutchinson explained that all proceeds from the special lunch event event go to the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

Also present at the barbecue were White Rock deputy Mayor Christopher Trevelyan, South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordon Hogg, with his wife Laverne, and former White Rock councillor and MLA Ken Jones.