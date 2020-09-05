Zimbabwe Gecko Society’s Susan Janetti with a container of supplies in Zimbabwe. (File photo)

South Surrey African-dinner fundraiser sidelined by pandemic

Mini art show, gecko sale planned in lieu of October soiree

A South Surrey-based society that helps widows and and orphans in Zimbabwe will not be hosting its annual African dinner fundraiser this year, due to pandemic related restrictions.

But that doesn’t mean that efforts to fundraise in support of programs and projects in the impoverished country have come to a halt.

READ MORE: To Zimbabwe, with love from White Rock

In an email distributed Friday (Sept. 4) to supporters, society co-founders Susan and Frank Janetti share details of events planned over two days (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 16-17 at White Rock Baptist Church, 1657 140 St.) in lieu of the traditional fall affair.

Those events include a mini art show and a gecko sale, as well as a wine board and basket draws.

“There will be tablecloths, cards and even a few painted rocks for sale as well as our homemade chutney,” the email adds.

Frozen African meals similar to what is typically served at the October dinner – including Chicken Africa, mini chicken pies and pumpkin soup – will also be available for pickup by pre-order. Those orders must be placed by Sept. 15, the email notes.

To order, contact Susan Janetti at 604-531-3654 to receive an order form, then email (zimbabwegecko@gmail.com), text (778-228-7070) or phone the requests in.

The email adds that strict social distancing and safety protocols will be in place during the two-day event, including the mandatory use of masks while inside the church. It’s recommended that those planning to attend bring their own mask; there will be a limited number available for $1.

The Zimbabwe Gecko Society was founded in 2008, and is a registered Canadian charity.

For more information, email zimbabwegecko@gmail.com or visit zimbabwegecko.com

Beaded ornaments were among items up for sale at a previous arts and crafts sale hosted by the Zimbabwe Gecko Society. (File photo)

Most Read