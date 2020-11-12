Sources Gala goes virtual – and raises more than $215,000

Sources’ annual gala – which went virtual this year – has raised more than $215,000. (Contributed photo)

The Sources Foundation Gala went online this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – but still managed to raise more than $200,000.

The event, which was held virtually last Saturday (Nov. 7), raised more than $215,000 for Sources’ Comfort and Care During COVID-19 response fund – and that number continues to grow as online donation roll in.

Saturday’s live-streamed event – with its Run for the Roses theme – was hosted by foundation president Bruce Hayne, who served as a talk show host and interviewed a number of guests from a six-foot distance, including White Rock musician Ben Dunnill, Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club executive chef Andrew Wynnyk, Save-On-Foods president and gala chair Darrell Jones, as well as Sources staff, including CEO David Young.

As well, plenty of other guests appeared by video, including Surrey Coun. Linda Annis, White Rock Coun. Anthony Manning, White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker, Gordon Hogg and Global TV meteorologist Mark Madryga.

In addition to donations, money was raised through an online 50/50 draw, silent auction and online raffle.

To donate to Sources’ Comfort and Care program, visit https://bit.ly/2IAZgkL

The foundation aims to raise $275,000 by Dec. 31.

“Our team has learned over the course of this pandemic what we can do to slow the spread with minimal interruption to our services. We now know how to safely serve the most vulnerable members of our community while keeping our team safe as well,” a Sources news release signed by Young stated.

“As the days get shorter and colder and people congregate indoors, the risk for spreading COVID-19 grows. The pandemic is not yet over but neither is our resolve. We still have work to do. If you can, please help us to continue to provide comfort and care to our community by making a donation.”



