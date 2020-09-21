Sources, City of White Rock launch Thanksgiving Food Drive

Left to right: Jaye Murray, manager of Source’s Food Bank, South Surrey/White Rock; White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker; Ralph Zucker, director of the White Rock South Surrey Food Drive; and Merlin Smith, director of BC Thanksgiving Food Drive pose for a socially-distanced photo at the launch of the food drive earlier this month. (Contributed photo)

The City of White Rock has joined forces with Sources Forces Bank this month, in support of the annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive.

The food drive, which launched earlier this month, “helps meet the needs of those needing help at the local Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank,” a City of White Rock letter, signed by Mayor Darryl Walker, states.

“The city… is proud to support this valuable service.”

Sources has more than 2,000 registered individuals and families that rely on the food bank – a number, the release notes, that does not include homeless individuals who also receive help.

The release makes note of the “hundreds of volunteers” who help keep the food bank running smoothly, including volunteers who drop off and pick up donation bags at homes in the area; grocery stores and businesses who support the program; churches, schools and organizations that “show strength with their service” and those supporters behind the scenes “who give countless hours of their time to make this food drive possible.”

For information on the food drive, including on how to volunteer, call Ralph at 778-879-7999.



