Auctioneer Howard Blank (right) with NFL quarterback Drew Brees at a recent gala dinner in Vancouver. (Photo: howardblanklive.com/Sweet Pea Photography)

SOURCES and five other charities unite for ‘Fighting COVID Together’ live auction

May 23 event ‘will help charities who need the public’s support right now’

Surrey/White Rock-based SOURCES is among six Metro Vancouver charities aiming to raise money during a “Fighting COVID Together” live auction on Saturday, May 23, starting at 7 p.m.

The “unprecedented” event will see the organizations unite that evening to raise funds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including SOURCES, Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre Association, Variety – the Children’s Charity of BC, Dr. Peter AIDS Foundation, Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation and VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

The goal is “to spread the word about what charities supporting frontline workers, volunteers and kids with special needs are up against during the COVID-19 crisis,” according to an event advisory.

Hosted and envisioned by Howard Blank, the virtual event will involve a live audio auction for each of the six charities, with real-time bids based on item photos/descriptions. Registration at ableauctions.ca is required by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 22, and more details are posted to bcgalaauction.com.

“(The auction) will be unlike any other event, and has never been done before,” says a post on the event website. “It will be live, upbeat, fast paced, and will help charities who need the public’s support right now.”

Event sponsorship by Blank, Able Auctions, Surrey-raised “Miss 604” blogger Rebecca Bollwitt and event expert Tracey Wade means registration is free for guests, with no cost to the six charities involved.

SOURCES has pulled together six packages for the auction, including one for Home Fitness (sponsored by Network Bonding and Insurance Services Inc.), another for Home Office (donated by EC Managed IT, Uptown Business Machines Inc. and TELUS), Home Cooking and Home Patio (both courtesy of Canadian Tire in South Surrey), Entertaining at Home (Roland Canada Music) and Social Distancing Golf (West Coast Golf Group).

David Young, CEO of SOURCES, said Blank approached the organization about the auction a few weeks ago.

“We were up to our necks problem-solving day by day how to continue delivering our essential social services to the most vulnerable members of community, while keeping our staff and volunteer teams safe and healthy,” Young said. “Through dedication, compassion and innovation, we have done that, and continue to be there for those that needs us. We are very excited to be part of this online auction and be counted with this esteemed group of wonderful charities.”

SOURCES’ 25th-anniversary fundraising gala was set for April, and then postponed to November, according to Bruce Hayne, SOURCES Foundation president. “That is our largest fundraiser that brings in hundreds of thousands of dollars for our Food Banks, Women’s Place, Counselling Services, and other programs that depend heavily on community donations, and serve individuals and families of all ages and abilities throughout the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Northern British Columbia.”


charity

South Surrey physician recognized by peers

