Theresa Martin, a social worker at Axis Primary Care Clinic in Cloverdale, says the pandemic has been a learning experience for her over the past year. (submitted photo)

Theresa Martin, a social worker at Axis Primary Care Clinic in Cloverdale, says the pandemic has been a learning experience for her over the past year. (submitted photo)

COVID-19

‘Social work doesn’t stop’: The job of protecting those made vulnerable by pandemic

Surrey-area social worker reflects on the learning experience of one challenging year

It’s been a busy yet rewarding year for B.C.’s 5,000-plus social workers, who have helped people navigate their way through the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like her colleagues in the business, Theresa Martin never stopped working.

“Social work doesn’t stop, and that was a big thing for us, that while everything else stopped, we didn’t stop, we kept working,” Martin said. “We put on our PPE and away we went, you know, so clients were getting what they needed.”

Last fall, in the middle of the pandemic, Martin took a job at Cloverdale’s Axis Primary Care Clinic, another step in her two decades of social work.

From March 14-20, she and other social workers in the province paused to celebrate work done over the past year during Social Work Week in B.C., as declared by the Minister of Children and Family Development.

This year’s theme is “Social work is essential,” emphasizing how social workers are, according to BC Association of Social Workers (BCASW), “essential to meeting the immediate needs of those carrying the pain of loss, essential to those navigating overwhelming uncertainty imposed on peoples’ lives, essential to addressing the profound systemic racism thrust into the spotlight by the pandemic, and essential to advocating to reconcile the economic, health and social inequalities glaringly exposed by not only COVID-19, but efforts to flatten curve as well.”

The BCASW is a voluntary, not-for-profit membership association that supports and promotes the profession of social work and advocates for social justice.

“The world shifted dramatically one year ago with the arrival of a global pandemic and introduced challenges and uncertainty for us all,” BCASW president Michael Crawford said in a news release. “Social workers kept working, changing the way we practice, and often putting ourselves at risk to protect those made vulnerable by the pandemic.”

Martin, a Langley resident, said the pandemic has been a learning experience for her.

“I’ve learned a lot,” she said. “For me, the learning was how to reach out even more, in a more team-based way, connecting more with my colleagues, with our association, in a way that I don’t think we did previously. Building that essential connection with our colleagues was certainly something that really spoke to me.”

For Martin and others in social work, the job is to connect clients to resources and help them navigate systems in order for them to receive the help they need.

The pandemic challenged such clients to access resources like never before.

“Even more, we helped people navigate through systems,” Martin said, “to figure out how we’re going to help people get food, how we can help them get lab work done, how will they get banking done when the banks are closed and they don’t have a computer to do that. So we navigated through those systems to look at ways to work in new ways, to not only keep ourselves safe but keep our clients safe as well.”

Social work must be done with compassionate empathy, Martin underlined.

“We’ve been doing that in a disaster – and that’s what this (pandemic) was, or is, it’s a disaster,” she added. “It’s really about giving hope. I think at the beginning, that was a big question for many of us: Is hope ever going to come through all of this? And here we are, still trying to get through this and it’s going to be OK, we’re in this together, let’s be kind, let’s be calm – and yes, we’re really using what Bonnie Henry says,” she said with a laugh.

“In that way, it’s been about finding ground for clients who just felt like their life was, like, nothing – people losing their jobs, people having anxiety and depression. They just needed some comfort and compassion to say, how are we going to get through, how to apply for EI, CERB and the different supports that helped them. A lot of them just didn’t know what to do, and that’s how we have helped.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Semiahmoo House music-therapy program celebrated as sponsor found for ‘21

Just Posted

John Aldag chats about his time in office and what’s next for him. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
John Aldag announces he’ll run again in the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City

Former MP wants to hear from voters

Surrey parks employee Dustin De Jongh holds a variety of plants as part of a promotion for the city’s Party for the Planet festival, an online-only event set for April 22. (submitted photo)
Four of Surrey’s ‘major events’ go online this year, one cancelled

Party for the Planet festival celebrates Earth Day with online broadcast April 22

A memorial to Hudson Brooks grew quickly outside the South Surrey RCMP detachment following his July 2015 death at the hands of police. (File photo)
Recommendation out of 2015 South Surrey homicide inquest already current practice: IIO

Proceedings examined officer-involved shooting death of Hudson Brooks

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Theresa Martin, a social worker at Axis Primary Care Clinic in Cloverdale, says the pandemic has been a learning experience for her over the past year. (submitted photo)
‘Social work doesn’t stop’: The job of protecting those made vulnerable by pandemic

Surrey-area social worker reflects on the learning experience of one challenging year

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

Patrick O’Shea holds up his leprechaun golf head cover during a round of golf at Meadowlands Golf and Country Club on St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: What luck! Leprechaun sighting at Chilliwack golf course on St. Paddy’s Day

It’s ‘expected’ he dress up like a leprechaun each year on St. Patrick’s Day, says Patrick O’Shea

The Dairy Farmers of Canada are putting together a working group to look into claims that palm fats are increasing the firmness of Canadian butter. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: How COVID-19 and palm oil set the stage for Canadian butter concerns

The final story in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he plans to introduce new legislation to tackle the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier decries hate crimes after 6 Asian women killed in U.S. shooting

John Horgan is calling for stiffer penalties for people who commit hate crimes in the province

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

The relationship was reported to the commissioner by a school district superintendent

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques may be delayed weeks due to cyberattack

Client information secure, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

Most Read