Small grants available for Delta neighbourhood projects

Delta Foundation grants range from $50 to $500 and are meant to fund creative community initiatives

With a Neighbourhood Small Grant of $300, residents of a strata corporation in Delta gathered for a beautification work party in July 2019 to install the plants and planter boxes and then hold a community BBQ and bocce tournament. (Submitted photo)

Delta residents who want to connect and engage with others to make their community a better place to live can do something about it with a Neighbourhood Small Grant from the Delta Foundation.

Based on a simple but powerful idea — that everyone is a valuable member of the community and that we all have something to share — Neighbourhood Small Grants help local residents strengthen their community by helping them come together (virtually, these days), share their skills and knowledge, celebrate diversity, and increase their sense of belonging.

With funding provided by the Vancouver Foundation and administrative support from the City of Delta, applicants can receive grants of between $50 and $500 from the Delta Foundation.

Neighbour-led projects during the pandemic include the Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show, Sunshine Hills Virtual Art, Craft and Hobby Show, #WeLoveDelta Canada Day celebration boxes, North Delta Rocks, Neighbourhood Love for Literacy, Back(pack) to School, and Community Garden Music Wall.

Past projects include family clothing swaps, social block parties, educational workshops, beautification work parties, community shoreline cleanups and other projects that brought friends and neighbours together to complete a project, or just get to know each other and have fun.

Project stories can be found on the Neighbourhood Small Grants — Delta Facebook page (@nsgdelta).

True to the grassroots spirit of the program, each Neighbourhood Small Grant is awarded by Delta residents themselves — local volunteers review the ideas submitted and decide which ones to fund.

Applications for Neighbourhood Small Grants open on Tuesday, Feb. 23 and will remain open until all the program’s funds are dispersed.

For more information on the program or to apply for a grant, visit neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca/our-communities/delta or email jennifer.graham@deltafoundation.org.

Anyone interested in volunteering to sit on the grant committee is asked to contact Jennifer Graham, Neighbourhood Small Grants community co-ordinator at the Delta Foundation, at jennifer.graham@deltafoundation.org.



