‘Slumber Pawty’ at Surrey shelter sees fundraisers eat, sleep, play with animals for 24 hours

The international sleepover event is in Canada for the first time, March 25-26

Two of furry creatures at Surrey Animal Resource Centre, the city’s shelter. (Submitted photos)

For 24 hours, people in a Surrey-first fundraiser will eat, sleep and play with animals in the city’s shelter.

The Shelter Slumber Pawty gives people a chance “to get to know some of the animals in the shelter and see what it’s like to live here,” said Shelley Joaquin, manager of Surrey Animal Resource Centre (SARC).

Slumber Pawty fundraising kicked off Friday (March 3), three weeks ahead of the sleepover March 25-26 at the City of Surrey’s municipal shelter, which cares for surrendered and lost animals.

The adventures will stream on social media as participants give viewers “a sneak peek into the lives of shelter pets,” says a news release from city hall.

The international event is held in Canada for the first time, and SARC is the first shelter in B.C. to participate.

The goal in Surrey is to raise $10,000 and increase awareness of shelter-pet adoption. So far, on campaign kickoff day, two teams and 14 participants are signed up.

“Through this unique event, we hope some of our furry friends find their forever home and raise funds to support the hundreds of animals we serve year-round,” Joaquin said.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

AnimalsPets & People