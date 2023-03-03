Two of furry creatures at Surrey Animal Resource Centre, the city’s shelter. (Submitted photos)

Two of furry creatures at Surrey Animal Resource Centre, the city’s shelter. (Submitted photos)

‘Slumber Pawty’ at Surrey shelter sees fundraisers eat, sleep, play with animals for 24 hours

The international sleepover event is in Canada for the first time, March 25-26

For 24 hours, people in a Surrey-first fundraiser will eat, sleep and play with animals in the city’s shelter.

The Shelter Slumber Pawty gives people a chance “to get to know some of the animals in the shelter and see what it’s like to live here,” said Shelley Joaquin, manager of Surrey Animal Resource Centre (SARC).

Slumber Pawty fundraising kicked off Friday (March 3), three weeks ahead of the sleepover March 25-26 at the City of Surrey’s municipal shelter, which cares for surrendered and lost animals.

The adventures will stream on social media as participants give viewers “a sneak peek into the lives of shelter pets,” says a news release from city hall.

The international event is held in Canada for the first time, and SARC is the first shelter in B.C. to participate.

The goal in Surrey is to raise $10,000 and increase awareness of shelter-pet adoption. So far, on campaign kickoff day, two teams and 14 participants are signed up.

“Through this unique event, we hope some of our furry friends find their forever home and raise funds to support the hundreds of animals we serve year-round,” Joaquin said.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

AnimalsPets & People

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
South Surrey self advocates call for kindness on transit

Just Posted

The U15 A1 Cloverdale Colts celebrate after winning the provincial championship gold medal March 23, 2022. Assistant coach Brenden Parker, at centre in wheelchair, just passed his development 1 coaching certification, a designation that allows him to head coach high-level rep teams. (Photo submitted: CMHA)
Cloverdale minor hockey coach inspires his players and fellow coaches

A vision for King George Boulevard in Newton. (Image: surrey.ca)
Surrey council to consider Newton-King George Boulevard Plan Monday night

Two of furry creatures at Surrey Animal Resource Centre, the city’s shelter. (Submitted photos)
‘Slumber Pawty’ at Surrey shelter sees fundraisers eat, sleep, play with animals for 24 hours

Delta Mayor George Harvie said the city’s will use the $16 million it is getting from the provincial government;s Growing Communities Fund to get a jump on a number of recreational projects promised during the last municipal election, including a second artificial turf field at Mackie Park and new tracks at Seaquam and Delta Secondary. (James Smith photo)
Delta getting $16M from province to prepare city for future growth

Pop-up banner image