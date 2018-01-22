SLIDESHOW: Storm watch

Peace Arch News readers shared a few photos from the weekend windstorm

Waves pound the White Rock waterfront during the weekend storm, creating some dramatic photo opportunities. (Ben Karlstrom photo)

The weekend windstorm packed a punch around Surrey and on White Rock’s waterfront.

One reader’s photos show waves pounding the shoreline in front of the White Rock Museum & Archives Sunday, while the aftermath of high winds is evident in pushed-over construction fencing that surrounds Memorial Park.

More than 10,000 homes were without power in Surrey Sunday morning due to strong winds that lashed the region.

Tree debris that continued to litter South Surrey roads Monday morning was further evidence of the storm’s strength.