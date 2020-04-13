Shirley and John Clark wave from their balcony while ‘Elvis’ performs from ground-level. (Contributed photo)

Singing from the street: ‘Elvis’ gives South Surrey seniors a show

Resident describes life inside retirement home during COVID-19 pandemic

Measures designed to protect some of society’s most vulnerable people from COVID-19 have left seniors more isolated than ever before, however, staff at least one South Surrey seniors village are thinking outside the box – and the building – to support residents during these troubling times.

Despite being isolated with her husband John in her Amica White Rock (15333 16 Ave.) suite for a number of weeks, resident Shirley Clark says she has no complaints and that staff – everyone from the janitor to dining staff – “have our interests at heart.”

“It’s a bit hard in that things are being shut down… but I think the staff have got our health and welfare foremost on their minds as well as putting it onto ours. I think they’ve done a wonderful job. They cater to our wishes if at all possible,” Clark said on Monday, a few days after a Good Friday concert was performed in the building’s courtyard by Steve ‘Elvis’ Elliott.

The concert, Clark said, was “absolutely wonderful.”

“We enjoyed it very much. My husband and I think everybody in the building looked like they did, anyways. Elvis did a great job, he sort of took us back to our younger days,” she said.

Amica hired the locally well-known Elvis Presley impersonator to conduct a concert of gospel songs from ground-level for residents who watched from their balconies.

Booked for one hour, Elliott ended up singing for two hours while residents danced to familiar tunes and chowed down on a lobster meal delivered to their suites.

RELATED: B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Elliott told Peace Arch News it was his first live performance since Valentine’s Day.

“I’m an artist as well, so I’ve been doing a lot of acrylic paintings and I’ve been selling them to our seniors,” Elliott said.

“Reaching out in art and reaching out in music. I can’t sing live yet, publicly, but this virus doesn’t stop me from singing. I’ve done a couple of online concerts as well, but this would be the first time we do something outside of the building for everybody.”

Being employed in the entertainment business likely means that he will be one of the last people to return to work once the social distancing measures are lifted, Elliott said.

“I’m assuming anything that’s crowd-related, whether indoor or outdoor, I think that could be for quite a long time, even after this is over. You know, we may be the ones working last.”

RELATED: B.C.’s senior home staff measures show results in COVID-19 battle

Amica general manager Kelvin Monterio said the building’s 177 residents have been asked to self-isolate in their suites, while activity areas and the dining room have been closed and visitors are not allowed.

“Unless they’re essential and that’s across all Fraser Health now and Vancouver Coastal. Unless someone is essentially palliative, or literally on their last days of life, we’re saying no visitors at this time, again, just to protect them,” Monterio said.

“It’s their choice, but for the most part they are staying in their suites. We’re just asking that they try to not go to any stores or go visit friends outside the building because we don’t want anything brought in.”

Monterio said residents have been understanding of the circumstances and are well-informed about the latest COVID-19 news, and Amica staff have found creative ways to give residents something to focus on each day.

Staff started delivering meals to each suite about two weeks ago, and Amica started providing exercise and musical programs from the curb, allowing residents to participate from their balconies.

Residents are taking advantage of opportunities for both physical and mental activity, Clark said.

“They do exercise classes out on our balconies in the morning and then they have a musical program where you can dance and grove to the music in the afternoon.

“They send around puzzles, word puzzles, things like that, to keep our mind busy. They help you get books online and all the rest…. All of our meals are brought to our room, so we don’t suffer in any way. They have definitely gone out of their way to make it healthy and safe for us.”

Clark said because residents are permitted to roam much of the building, they’ve enjoyed the birds in the rooftop garden. Everyone, she noted, is practising safe physical distancing.

“They’re very careful of us, and I think that’s why we lucked out so well.”


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on

CoronavirusSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Steve ‘Elvis’ Elliott performs to residents of Amica White Rock. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
VAISAKHI IN SURREY: The five Ks of Sikhism explained

Just Posted

Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash

Father said it was a gift, daughter said it was a loan. Judge concludes it was a loan

White Rock RCMP make arrest after assault suspect flees into Semiahmoo Bay

Male suspect arrested; will appear in court April 15

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 13: 24,804 cases of COVID-19 reported in Canada

VAISAKHI IN SURREY: Best wishes from Horgan and others as celebrations are curtailed

Surrey’s annual Vaisakhi parade was to be held April 25, but it’s been cancelled due to COVID-19

Singing from the street: ‘Elvis’ gives South Surrey seniors a show

Resident describes life inside retirement home during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

New cases in 20 senior homes, 11 new deaths in two days

1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 people needed accommodations and 207 required follow-up

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

Vancouver Island police recover stolen yacht, suspect claims to have COVID-19

Police arrest knife-wielding suspect onboard yacht

Indigenous tourism being ignored by federal government, B.C. operators say

Tourism associations say little to nothing has been done to help their sector during the COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly 5.4 million Canadians receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Government has received 5.97 million claims for financial help since the crisis began about one month ago

Eleven small wildfires in B.C. on Easter weekend, but most quickly doused

A cause for most of the wildfires is listed as unknown

Baby animals flood into B.C.’s Critter Care wildlife shelter

The shelter is also in need of toilet paper, gloves, and bleach

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

Most Read