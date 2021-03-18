Sikh Motorcycle Club rolls out 60,000 face masks as gift to B.C. frontline workers

Local club members ‘celebrated the New Sikh Year in a different way this year’

Members of Sikh Motorcycle Club with boxes of donated face masks at Cloverdale’s HandyDART facility on Wednesday, March 17. (submitted photo)

Members of Sikh Motorcycle Club aim to distribute 60,000 face masks to B.C.’s frontline workers as part of Sikh new-year celebrations this month.

On Wednesday (March 17), nine boxes filled with close to 5,000 face masks were dropped off at Translink’s HandyDART facility in Cloverdale.

“Sikh Motorcycle Club celebrated the New Sikh Year in a different way this year,” says an email from the club. “Sikh Motorcycle Club is delighted to team up with United Sikhs to distribute masks across Canada, (including) 60,000 masks here in B.C., which will be distributed to all essential frontline workers who are in constant need of masks during this entire pandemic.

“Taking the burden off from their shoulders, (the club) targeted front lines to provide them masks which (is) the need of the hour.”

March 14 was recognized as Sikh New Year, or the first day of the “Chet” month on the Nanakshahi calendar.

Club members aim to distribute more masks in the near future, “to continue extending help to people working in higher-risk environments. Let’s all contribute to make things back to normal.”

Online, the club is at sikhmotorcycleclub.com and also facebook.com/SikhMotorcycleClubBcCanada.

“We are a group of like-minded people dedicated to creating memorable experiences,” says a post on the website. “Our team members combine their collective decades of riding experience to ride and give back to the community in a positive way. And yes, we all work together as one cohesive unit, united in our singular passion of Ride with Pride.”



