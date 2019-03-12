Seniors ‘thirsting’ for medicinal-cannabis info, says presenter

Medicinal cannabis is the topic of tomorrow’s presentation to the White Rock Seniors Computer Club. (File photo)

Members of the White Rock Seniors Computer Club will hear about the medicinal benefits of cannabis this week, during a presentation Wednesday (March 13) at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Seniors wanting to learn more about the subject is a growing trend, according to Terry Roycroft, founder and president of Vancouver-based Medicinal Cannabis Resource Centre Inc.

“Proof of this interest comes from the fact I have been asked to speak at a number of senior and care centres around the province on the medicinal impact and benefits of cannabis and have some meetings oversubscribed,” Roycroft said in a news release.

“It is perhaps somewhat ironic, but not surprising that the generation who brought cannabis to international attention all those decades ago are now thirsting for more information about it,” Roycroft added.

“It is very clear the stigma of ‘pot’ has vanished and there is compelling and growing research indicating cannabis is beneficial for various medical conditions.”

Last summer, members of the Probus Club of White Rock & South Surrey cleared the haze on cannabis legalization, with a presentation by a BC Centre on Substance Use researcher.

According to this week’s news release from MCRCI, data from more than 1,500 patients provides evidence that the use of medicinal cannabis appears to reduce the use of commonly prescribed tranquilizers, including benzodiazepines.

Roycroft is set to lead ‘Medical Cannabis 101: An Introduction for Seniors’ at the 1475 Kent St. centre from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

A second cannabis-themed presentation – ‘Alta Alta – Medical Cannabis for Pain Relief in Seniors’ – including a ‘show-and-tell’ of various medical cannabis products, is set for 12:30-2:30 p.m. on March 27.