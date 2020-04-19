Applications are being accepted for a free 16-week storytelling/life coaching program for seniors in Surrey. (Surrey Shares Facebook screenshot)

Seniors sought for Surrey storytelling program

Free 16-week course to teach public speaking and more

Applications are now open for a program aimed at Surrey seniors interested in learning about goal-setting and storytelling.

The free program, Surrey Shares, is an initiative of the Surrey Intercultural Seniors Social Inclusion Partnership Network, and is “designed to connect people who are isolated or lonely, support them while they identify and achieve some of their personal goals and prepare them to share a personally meaningful story on stage! (When we are safely allowed to do that),” according to information on the Surrey Shares Facebook page.

Over the course of 16 weeks, participants will engage in goal-setting and personal-growth exercises with a certified life coach, while working with a speaking coach to learn public-speaking skills and tell stories of personal significance.

“During these sessions, participants will also develop the ability to… give positive feedback to themselves and others,” Surrey Shares facilitator and life coach Jessika Houston said by email.

“The program culminates with all participants telling a personal story which is recorded for their use and to share with family, friends and the community.”

Houston said the program – offered for the first time – is funded in part by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program. In response to COVID-19, it has been adapted to be held online and over the phone until the green light is given for in-person participation.

READ MORE: Surrey cooking program for seniors receives $25,000 boost

Open to Surrey residents aged 55 and older, the program is set to begin on May 4. The deadline to apply is April 28. For more information, email gngcoach@gmail.com or noel.bentley@powerof3speaking.com


