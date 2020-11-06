Harold Zelt turned his love of dogs into a calendar benefiting SPCA, after finding a way to fill his time within the pandemic. (Contributed photo)

Harold Zelt turned his love of dogs into a calendar benefiting SPCA, after finding a way to fill his time within the pandemic. (Contributed photo)

Senior ‘hero’ showcases White Rock dogs in calendar to benefit SPCA

Harold Zelt has photographed more than 100 dogs since the pandemic started

Harold Zelt may not be enjoying pandemic-related restrictions, but the White Rock senior has found a way to make the most of them.

“Has it ever changed our lives,” Zelt said Thursday (Nov. 5). “We’ll probably never get back to what we call normal.”

READ MORE: ‘Outpouring of love and support’ at White Rock retirement residence

READ MORE: New COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock Seniors Village

For the past several months, Zelt’s “normal” has included photographing dogs he meets while out and about in the city on his scooter.

He’s also made a habit of sharing his photos with fellow residents; sending them out via email upon his return, “just for the fun of it.”

Now, in addition to putting smiles in the hearts of his neighbours and residence staff, the 93-year-old’s collection of four-legged subjects is going to help other dogs.

“I’ve built up quite a library of dog pictures and the recreation director here (Elsie) said to me one day, ‘Why don’t you make a calendar? I’ll help you.’ That’s how the whole thing started,” Zelt said.

Net proceeds from the sale of Zelt’s newly minted Dogs of White Rock 2021 calendar will be donated to the SPCA. The first 50 copies were quickly snapped up, and another 50 are on order, the residence’s community relations manager Si Cussen told Peace Arch News, noting the printing cost was done “at a great rate” by Buchanan Printing.

Zelt said each month of the calendar features eight dogs, all of which live “in the fairly immediate area” of White Rock Seniors Village. He met each of them along a sometimes twice-daily route that typically takes him to Five Corners, along Johnston Road to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, and then down North Bluff Road.

“On the way, I encounter all kinds of people walking their dogs. Ninety-nine per cent of the time, (the owners) are happy to have their dog’s picture taken,” he said. “I usually ask them what the breed of the dog is, how old is the dog and what is the dog’s name.”

Zelt described capturing the images as “something to do and it entertains myself and it entertains the residents here.”

“I like dogs anyway, and it was fun.

“They certainly do (add to our lives),” he added. “They say the dog’s a man’s best friend. It’s not only a man’s best friends, but a lady’s best friend, too.”

Cussen praised Zelt’s creativity and cheery outlook.

“It is amazing how a senior figured out what to do during the pandemic, his love of dogs kept him smiling,” she said by email.

“He is such a positive force in these trying times… a kind, generous and thoughtful senior hero who found a way to battle the confines of COVID while staying socially distanced.”

To order a calendar ($15), email scussen@retirementconcepts.com or call Cussen at 605-541-4633, ext. 101.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSeniorsSPCAWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey Facebook group members donate 2,734 items during six-week food drive

Just Posted

Royal Marines of No. 40 Commando leave Sugar Beach in Albania in October, 1944. (Image courtesy Reginald Wise)
Cloverdale resident, and Royal Marine, Reginald Wise revisits Battle for Sarande in WWII

Vet recalls his time fighting in Albania in 1944

tease
Engineer Steers wins Surrey’s 2020 Business Person award in ‘Resiliency Edition’ broadcast

Eight awards announced during online event Thursday night

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey brewery loses wrongful dismissal lawsuit

Judge orders brewery to pay a former employee more than $200,000 in damages

The Langley RCMP executed a warrant on a Willoughby home Oct. 30 and seized about $20,000 in merchandise. (Langley RCMP)
Langley RCMP warrant turns up more than 100 stolen high-end household goods

Fraudulent credit cards were used for curbside pickups at local businesses

Harold Zelt turned his love of dogs into a calendar benefiting SPCA, after finding a way to fill his time within the pandemic. (Contributed photo)
Senior ‘hero’ showcases White Rock dogs in calendar to benefit SPCA

Harold Zelt has photographed more than 100 dogs since the pandemic started

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

Starbucks holiday cups for the 2020 season. (Starbucks)
Starbucks releases ‘Carry the Merry’ holiday cups for 2020

New holiday cups, drinks will be available Nov. 6

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Skully White (right), owner/operator of Lullys Food Experience, is donating a kidney to customer Tim Hiscock. The pair’s surgery has been booked for Dec. 14 in Vancouver. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Kidney-transplant surgery scheduled for Abbotsford ‘hot dog king’ and recipient

Funds raised for Skully White while he’s off work after he donates kidney to Tim Hiscock

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A large crane that collapsed rests on top of cargo containers on a freighter at Port Metro Vancouver’s Vanterm facility, in Vancouver on January 28, 2019. The Transportation Safety Board says the Port of Vancouver may be close to exceeding its ability to safely handle large-sized container ships. The board makes the comment in its report into a January 2019 incident where the container vessel Ever Summit hit a crane while being piloted into its berth at the Vanterm terminal in the Port of Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Container vessels may be outgrowing Port of Vancouver: Transportation Safety Board

Container vessel Ever Summit hit a crane while being piloted into Vanterm terminal in the Port of Vancouver

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

Most Read