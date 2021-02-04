Oneness Gogos celebrated 10 years of work on the Semiahmoo Peninsula in 2018. (File photo)

Oneness Gogos celebrated 10 years of work on the Semiahmoo Peninsula in 2018. (File photo)

Semiahmoo Peninsula grandmothers encourage acts of kindness

Oneness Gogos to deliver warm clothing, supplies to extreme-weather shelter

An organization made up of Semiahmoo Peninsula grandmothers is encouraging residents to do something kind for a stranger or a friend later this month to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Week (Feb. 15-21).

Peninsula mental health experts have said that COVID-19 is having a detrimental effect on mental health of B.C. residents, and Oneness Gogo Penny Cuddy says a small, kind gesture can go a long way.

“It’s really interesting how one smile or one little act of kindness can make a difference,” Cuddy said. “It is those little things. During this week, I think the idea is that people just take a moment and think about what they can do, and how they can do something special for a neighbour.”

SEE ALSO: Free mental health support offered to South Surrey/White Rock residents

COVID-19 restrictions have made it a tad difficult this year, but Cuddy said there are workarounds.

“Phone calls are really important right now. Just taking that moment to say something, do something nice, whatever it is. That sense of caring carries on and there’s little ripples. You never quite know where things are going to end up.”

Every year, the Gogos select an organization on the Semiahmoo Peninsula to be the recipient of their act of kindness.

This year, the group selected the Extreme-Weather Shelter located at Peace Portal Alliance Church.

The grandmothers have been in contact with shelter organizers and plan to drop off a slew of items that the shelter has listed as a priority.

The items include warm clothing and COVID-19 supplies such as masks and hand sanitizer.

Throughout the year, the Oneness Gogos raise money to support grandmothers in Africa who are now the primary caregiver of their grandchild due to the HIV crisis. The money they raise is funnelled through the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

SEE ALSO: Semiahmoo Peninsula grandmothers share the power of listening

Random Act of Kindness Week is not only an opportunity to support local organizations, but a way for the grandmothers to give thanks to the community that has supported them over the years, Cuddy said.

“We have done pretty well with our donations,” Cuddy said. “We believe that this community is supporting us wholeheartedly. This is our way of saying thank you to the community for supporting us, and getting to know our community a little bit more.”

Cuddy said being able to support the shelter, particularly during COVID-19, is an important cause to the grandmothers that “everyone is rallying around.”

“We look at them as people who could be our sons, our brothers, our uncles, or fathers,” she said.

A small group of Gogos will drop off their donation Feb. 18.

This year’s campaign is titled “Warm Socks, Warm Hearts.”

charitySeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey art-rental program is getting overhauled, with eyes online

Just Posted

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)
National Police Federation ‘raising concerns’ Surrey Police Service won’t be up for four years

It also says B.C. taxpayers will be “on the hook” for another $1.4 million to pay for OPCC to handle complaints against police

Filmmaker, writer and director R. Paul Dhillon. (Photo: Facebook.com)
BC Entertainment Hall of Fame nod for Surrey filmmaker/writer R. Paul Dhillon

‘This is an incredible honour for me but also for my community’

Memorial for Travis Selje on 64th Avenue in Cloverdale, west of 176th Street. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Accused driver in Surrey soccer teen’s traffic death on trial Monday

Young woman accused of criminal negligence causing death in 2017 Cloverdale crash that killed Travis Selje, 17

Oneness Gogos celebrated 10 years of work on the Semiahmoo Peninsula in 2018. (File photo)
Semiahmoo Peninsula grandmothers encourage acts of kindness

Oneness Gogos to deliver warm clothing, supplies to extreme-weather shelter

TEASER PHOTO
Surrey art-rental program is getting overhauled, with eyes online

Clients include individuals and businesses looking to spruce up a home or office

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Big White ties new COVID-19 case growth to ‘unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings’

Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

Michael Elendu, 19, is wanted Canada-wide for the stabbing murder of a man in Calgary. Police say he may be hiding in B.C. (Calgary police handout)
Man wanted Canada-wide for murder may be hiding out in B.C: police

Michael Elendu, 19, from Calgary is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Kyreese Wright in December

FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
34% of teachers say they’d look to an early career exit over COVID response: BCTF survey

Pandemic has increased workload for the majority of teachers

Crisis Centre B.C. volunteers are answered an influx of callers searching for mental help in January, even after a provincial COVID-19 vaccine strategy was enacted. (Contributed)
Crisis calls in B.C. still climbing despite hope brought by rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

Crisis Centre B.C. saw a 20 per cent increase in people seeking mental help since outset of pandemic

A Phoenix Police Department officer reaches for a new Axon Body 2 body camera as another precinct gets their cameras assigned to them Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Phoenix. Outfitting RCMP officers with body-worn cameras at 700 detachments will cost an estimated $131 million over five years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ross D. Franklin
RCMP body cameras to costs $131 million over five years: federal budget officer

The note says that the Mounties could face higher costs in rural and remote detachments

Most Read