Seeds of Change Surrey to launch two new programs

With financial support from the United Way of the Lower Mainland, Seeds of Change Surrey launched two new food security programs designed to help residents that are facing challenges as a result of COVID-19.

Launched July 25, the Seeds of Change Surrey Food Box (SOX BOX) was established to provide people requiring food with a grocery box. Food is to be sourced, sorted and distributed to community organizations throughout the city, targeting households in need through neighbourhood pick-up locations or community agency locations, a City of Surrey news release states.

A ‘Yard to Garden’ program is to be launched Aug. 4, which is designed to support residents in transforming their yards into gardens. Participants are provided materials needed to grow vegetables at home. When possible, gardeners are asked to donate their access harvest to local food banks and community organizations. Materials provided include soil, seeds, education and gardening support.

The United Way contributed $77,000 for the new programs. The City of Surrey is to provide “in-kind support.”

“Having access to affordable and healthy groceries during COVID-19 is essential for our community,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in the news release. “Together with the Seeds of Change Surrey organization, we are mobilizing resources to support residents in meeting their everyday food needs as well as building community food system resilience. On behalf of Seeds of Change, I would like to thank the United Way for their support.”

