Scavenger hunt to promote family literacy in Delta

A local non-profit group is offering a free COVID-safe event to help families get outside and have some fun together while promoting literacy.

Delta Kids, a subcommittee of the Delta Child and Youth Committee, is holding a free family scavenger hunt to celebrate Family Literacy Day on Jan. 27.

Beginning that Wednesday, families can pick up scavenger hunt booklets at any Delta library and work together complete the 20 activities inside. The activities are designed to be done as a family in and around Delta.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on families, and we at Delta Kids wanted to bring some joy during these challenging times,” says Andrea Lemire, co-ordinator for Delta Kids. “Normally we hold an in-person event on Valentine’s Day, but this year we had to get creative. This scavenger hunt is meant to give families some fun activities to do together, a way to celebrate Family Literacy Day, Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) and Family Day (Feb. 15).”

Families can then bring their completed booklets back to any Delta library by Feb. 20, and the first 400 children to do so will receive a brand new book, appropriate for their age. Each family will also be given a bag filled with information about programs and services for children and families in Delta — as well as some surprise goodies.

Updates on the event will be posted on the Delta Literacy Facebook page.

The Delta Child and Youth Committee is made up of non-profit, government and community agencies and organizations that work to improve the lives of children, youth and families in Delta. Funding to purchase the books is provided by the Delta Foundation.



