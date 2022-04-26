SASSY Awards highlight Surrey’s Youth Week, with games, art, skateboarding and more May 1-7

Surrey’s annual SASSY Awards event helps celebrate Youth Week in the city.

From May 1-7, several online and in-person gatherings are planned for youth at sites across Surrey, featuring lawn games, mural painting, skateboarding, basketball and more.

BC Youth Week is billed as “a provincial celebration of youth” in an events calendar posted to the City of Surrey website (surrey.ca/youthweek).

“It is a week of fun-filled interaction and a celebration intended to build a strong connection between youth and their communities,” the website promises. “These events are intended to highlight the interests, accomplishments, and diversity of youth across the province.”

The SASSY Awards, or Service Above Self by Surrey Youth, will be held at Surrey City Hall on Wednesday, May 4, starting at 7 p.m.

The event, co-hosted by Semiahmoo Rotary Club and City of Surrey, aims to recognize “the fantastic youth who live, work and learn in Surrey and White Rock,” with emphasis on the core values of service, fellowship, diversity, integrity and leadership.

Seat reservations are available on the event website, sassyawardssurrey.ca.

Six awards will be presented in the categories of Arts & Culture Leadership, Community Service, Environmental Leadership, Youth Leadership, Overcoming Adversity and Sports and Recreation Leadership.

Three finalists will be selected in each category. Thanks to community partnerships, the winner will recieve a $1,500 award along with $500 donation for a favourite charity. The other two finalists will each recieve $500 plus a $250 donation to charity.

The work of three finalists in each category will be showcased in a short video at the event.

The 11th annual Sassy Awards were streamed online last year, and 2022 marks a return to an in-person event.

The other 2022 Youth Week activities in Surrey are listed below:

Lawn Games Tournament at Clayton Community Centre, May 3, 4–6 p.m.: “Stop by for a friendly (or competitive!) game of Spikeball, croquet, cornhole, bocce and more! Finish off the evening with ice cream or a popsicle. Registration is encouraged, but drop-ins are welcome.”

Mural/Canvas Painting at South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre, May 3, 6:30–8:30 p.m.: “Bring your friends and create a group mural or paint your own. All ideas are welcome!”

Basketball Tournament at Newton Recreation Centre, May 4, 4:30–8:30 p.m.: “Register your team of five for a free basketball tournament to celebrate Youth Week! Team registration form available at front desk.”

Basketball Mini Games at South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre, May 5, 6:30–8:30 p.m.: “Join us for drop-in basketball and play some mini games to win prizes! Bring a team or come on your own. All skill levels welcome.”

Skate Demonstration at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, May 6, 5–7 p.m.: “Drop-in to learn skateboarding tricks and participate in mini games to win prizes!”

Art in the Park at Fleetwood Community Centre, May 6, 4:30–6:30 p.m.: “Join us for an evening of art in the park! An instructor will take you step by step to create a masterpiece or you can let your imagination control the brush! Weather permitting. Activity may be moved indoors.”

Soccer Skills Competition at Hjorth Road Park, May 7, 2–5 p.m.: “Join us for soccer skills competition and intergenerational try-it activities. Many chances to win prizes! Registration is required, but drop-ins are welcome, if space permits.”

Surrey’s Youth Resources website is also on surrey.ca.



