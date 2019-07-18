Jenn Glover (left) and Charmly Smith share a smile during a demonstration of the beach-accessible wheelchair that’s now available for mobility-challenged Crescent Beach visitors to borrow. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Rugged wheelchair rolled out at Crescent Beach

Accessibility of popular South Surrey waterfront boosted

The Crescent Beach waterfront took a leap forward in accessibility this week, with the unveiling of a wheelchair designed to navigate its rugged terrain.

Equipped with oversized wheels, the beach wheelchair’s arrival was the result of efforts by members of the Self Advocates of Semiahmoo, with support from “all kinds of partners,” including the City of Surrey and the Crescent Beach Swim Club.

It is the fourth such wheelchair that SAS has helped bring to the community since 2016, when the group celebrated making one available to visitors of White Rock’s East Beach.

READ MORE: Rugged wheelchairs to open White Rock waterfront for those with disabilities

Wednesday, SAS members were joined at the Crescent Beach lifeguard station by Semiahmoo House Society and City of Surrey staff, local politicians and swim club lifeguards.

SAS involvement co-ordinator Charmly Smith said the wheelchair is for use along the waterfront’s trails and sand. Unlike the two wheelchairs now available in White Rock, however, it is not for in-water use, she said.

“There’s such a strong current, it’s not a great place to bring a beach wheelchair into the water,” Smith said.

Smith said talks around a wheelchair for the South Surrey beach began about six months ago. It’s to be located at the lifeguard station, which is situated on the waterfront at the foot of Sullivan Street.

Jill Glennie, an SAS involvement co-ordinator and community development adviser for UNITI – a partnership of Semiahmoo House Society, Peninsula Estates Housing Society and The Semiahmoo Foundation – said funds for the wheelchair came from the federal Enabling Accessibility Fund, under the Youth Innovation Component.

SAS member Sierra Dean – who was recognized in 2018 with Jacquelyn Perry and Alexander Magnusson as a Youth Accessibility Leader – led that process, securing funds for the purchase of one new beach wheelchair and modifications to two existing ones, Glennie said.

READ MORE: Federal minister honours Semiahmoo youth in accessibility initiative

The equipment “absolutely” boosts the waterfront’s accessibility, Glennie said.

Dean, who also organized a garage sale to help raise money for the cause, said in an emailed statement that beach wheelchairs “make it easy for us to enjoy the beach like everyone else.”

Visitors with mobility challenges may borrow it between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week; its use is to be monitored by the CBSC lifeguards.

 

Charmly Smith and Jenn Glover demonstrate how to use the security features of the new beach-accessible wheelchair at Crescent Beach. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Members of the Self Advocates of Semiahmoo pose with local politicians, City of Surrey staff and Crescent Beach Swim Club lifeguards Wednesday (July 17), at the unveiling of the beach-accessible wheelchair, an initiative of SAS members. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Previous story
Biting and jumping are paw-sitives when raising a police dog puppy

Just Posted

New day camp for Surrey children living with cancer, blood disorders

West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation running another session at Surrey school

Rugged wheelchair rolled out at Crescent Beach

Accessibility of popular South Surrey waterfront boosted

B.C. serves up $6.3 million boost to province’s respite program

The announcement, in Surrey, aims to give parents of special needs children a break

Schedule released for South Surrey-hosted Americas Olympic Softball Qualifier

Canadian national women’s fastpitch team to open tournament against Cuba

Biting and jumping are paw-sitives when raising a police dog puppy

18-week-old Maya is training with Delta police to one day take a bite out of crime

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

Rare white ravens spotted again on Vancouver Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

B.C. government seeks advice on reviving Interior forest industry

Public website opens as meetings start with community leaders

RCMP use helicopter and police dog to search for suspect on Sts’ailes First Nation

Small reserve near Agassiz surrounded by police vehicles, helicopter, ERT

North Delta happenings: week of July 18

Events and community listings for North Delta

Most Read