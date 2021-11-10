Rosy look to White Rock senior’s ‘Hats for Homeless’ project

June Young shows a couple of the toques she has crocheted for donation this year. (Contributed photo) June Young’s latest round of crocheting brings the total number of handmade toques and scarves that the White Rock resident has donated this year to nearly 500. The warm accessories are to be distributed to the homeless through RCMP (Contributed photo) Some of the newest toques crocheted by White Rock’s June Young. (Contributed photo)

White Rock’s June Young is carrying on a tradition of sharing warmth with the homeless, with yet another donation of crocheted toques that will be distributed through the RCMP.

The senior began her ‘Hats for the Homeless’ endeavour about five years ago – crafting them while watching television – and in January, donated 265 of the colourful head warmers, as well as 40 scarves.

READ MORE: White Rock senior crafts 200 toques for Surrey’s homeless

This year, she’s so far made another 230 toques for the cause, and they’re sporting a fresh look.

“This year I designed a new hat with a rose on the side,” Young said in an emailed update shared Oct. 28. “I am carrying on making them… They are going to use them for homeless who end up in the cells overnight.”

Young, who volunteered for several years at the South Surrey RCMP district office after moving to White Rock with her husband Gerald nearly two decades ago, said her former boss at the office is also going to make use of some of the toques through an outreach program.

She said the warm-clothing drive and outreach are but a sampling of how the RCMP go “above and beyond.”

Surrey detachment officials confirmed Thursday (Nov. 4) that Young’s “fantastic” donations will be distributed to those in need by both frontline officers as well as members of the Police Mental Health Outreach Team.

Six hundred cold-weather items were collected from officers and staff for a clothing drive led by the Mounties’ Cell Block Team, a spokesperson continued – an effort that mainly benefits individuals leaving custody without adequate warm gear for the elements.

Young said she is hoping to also donate some of her handiwork to young girls or women who have lost their hair due to cancer.

She described making the hats as “a good pastime during COVID,” and said she’d be happy to receive wool donations to bolster the effort.

To donate, email her at bjuneyoung1@shaw.ca

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

HomelessVolunteerWhite Rock