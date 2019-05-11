Rodeo weekend returns to Cloverdale

Events, music, food and more at exhibition grounds May 17-20

Callahan Crossley heads back from the final barrel during the 2018 Cloverdale Rodeo. (File photo)

An annual tradition of rodeo events and midway fun returns to Cloverdale for the May long weekend.

The 73rd Cloverdale Rodeo and 131st Country Fair is set for May 17-20 at the Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds, and organizer say visitors and rodeo fans alike can expect an action-packed weekend.

On the rodeo side, national and international cowboys and cowgirls are to compete for cash prizes in bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding and ladies barrel racing, with 96 of the sport’s best athletes – 24 in each event – to be showcased throughout five rodeo performances.

At the fair, families can take in games and rides, watch a piglet race at the Agri Zone or head down to the Kids Zone where kids can learn how to be a cowboy or cowgirl.

The West Coast Lumberjack show, B.C. country music artists and Rib Fest are all part of the lineup, as is the World Freestyle Round-Up Skateboard Championships, where top pro and amateur freestyle skateboarders will compete for a $10,000 grand prize.

Last but not least, The Washboard Union is to headline the Longhorn Saloon on Sunday night. Performances by the Vancouver-based band are to get underway at 9:30 p.m.

For more information on the rodeo and fair, and to purchase tickets, visit: www.cloverdalerodeo.com