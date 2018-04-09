The RCMP Musical Ride has performed in Langley in the past, including in 2009. (Langley Advance files)

Riders in red serge coming to Lower Mainland

The RCMP Musical Ride will perform two shows in Langley this summer.

The RCMP Musical Ride will come to Langley for two shows at the end of this summer.

On Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, the Musical Ride will perform at Thunderbird Show Park.

The first show will be hosted by Langley City, and the second by the show park directly, said Sgt. Harold Pfleiderer of RCMP national communication.

The RCMP Musical Ride is performed by 32 riders and horses, and consists of a series of intricate figures and drills choreographed to music.

The ride raises thousands of dollars for local charities and non-profits with its performances.

Other shows in B.C. and across Canada can be found on the Musical Ride’s website.

Previous story
B.C. elementary students adopt a bear, name him S’more

Just Posted

Surrey teachers to get appreciated Saturday night

They’ll be the star attraction at free “Teachers Appreciation Gala” at Chandos Pattison auditorium

VIDEO: Surrey brothers work toward a ‘Foam-Free Vaisakhi’

With environment in mind, siblings encourage Vaisakhi vendors to ditch styrofoam for compostable alternatives

Impaired driving and other charges laid in 2016 fatal Surrey crash

Syed Munim Ahmed, 28, of Surrey has been charged

Surrey, Langley organizations can get accessibility projects funded: Cloverdale-Langley City MP

Facilities becoming more accessible to those with disabilities can apply for federal funds

PHOTOS: B.C. teams claim gold, silver at Canadian Masters Curling Championships

B.C. women’s team defeats defending champions to take home gold, B.C. men’s team wins silver

Giants hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that his Vancouver Giants players were hurt

UBC president apologizes for ‘failing to confront’ over residential schools

The university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre opened on Monday

Canucks president optimistic about future

The Vancouver NHL team has missed the playoffs for the third season in a row

B.C. townhouse owner allegedly allowed guest suite for sex work

Greater Victoria man not allowed to use suite for one year, ordered to pay fees

Abbotsford Tulip Festival opens, but colour still to come

Soggy weather leaves organizers waiting for sun

Humboldt crash victim ‘could make anyone smile’

Giants’ Alex Kannok Leipert mourns the loss of former defence partner

B.C. blasted for Trans Mountain pipeline tactics

John Horgan’s told his actions threaten economy, constitution

Riders in red serge coming to Lower Mainland

The RCMP Musical Ride will perform two shows in Langley this summer.

B.C. elementary students adopt a bear, name him S’more

Orphaned black bear teaching Hope Grade 5 students valuable wildlife facts

Most Read