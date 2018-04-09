Riders in red serge coming to Lower Mainland

The RCMP Musical Ride will perform two shows in Langley this summer.

The RCMP Musical Ride has performed in Langley in the past, including in 2009. (Langley Advance files)

The RCMP Musical Ride will come to Langley for two shows at the end of this summer.

On Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, the Musical Ride will perform at Thunderbird Show Park.

The first show will be hosted by Langley City, and the second by the show park directly, said Sgt. Harold Pfleiderer of RCMP national communication.

The RCMP Musical Ride is performed by 32 riders and horses, and consists of a series of intricate figures and drills choreographed to music.

The ride raises thousands of dollars for local charities and non-profits with its performances.

Other shows in B.C. and across Canada can be found on the Musical Ride’s website.