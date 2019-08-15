Cyclists get ready to kick off the 2018 Ride to Conquer Cancer event in Cloverdale. (Samantha Anderson)

Ride to Conquer Cancer to kick off in Cloverdale

Eleventh-annual fundraiser supports BC Cancer Foundation

Thousands of cyclists are gearing up for the two-day, 200-km Ride to Conquer Cancer, set to kick off from the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 24.

About 1 in 2 Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime — on average, 565 Canadians are diagnosed every day.

The Ride to Conquer Cancer started in 2008 in an effort to support cancer research and patient care, and since then has become the nation’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event. In 2018 alone, riders raised more than $10.6 million.

Since the ride was founded a little more than a decade ago, it has raised $96 million for the BC Cancer Foundation, supporting 47 projects that investigate more than 50 different cancer types.

Among other major initiatives, the ride has financed enhanced brain cancer care, supported a new drug for advanced prostate cancer to enter clinical trials, launched the world’s largest breast cancer study, and has supported BC Cancer’s OVCARE team, which is on track to cut incidences of ovarian cancer in half by 2034.

This year’s ride will kick off from the Cloverdale Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. Riders will travel more than 100 km on the first day to make camp at Heritage Park in Chilliwack. Sunday morning starts bright and early at 7 a.m., with another 100 km to the finish line at the Hope & District Recreation Centre.

For more information on the ride, its work and its participants, visit ride.conquercancer.ca.


