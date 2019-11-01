Remembrance Day services to be held across Surrey

Ceremonies to be held in Cloverdale, Port Kells, Newton, Whalley, Crescent Beach and at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Cloverdale Legion member Earl Fraser sells poppies outside the Langley Walmart Oct. 29. Fraser is encouraging everyone to get out to their local Remembrance Day services and show support for veterans. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)

As the Legion’s annual Poppy Campaign continues, Remembrance Day is now around the corner. Many Surrey residents will attend ceremonies across the city on Nov 11.

“I encourage everyone in Surrey to get out to their local Remembrance Day services and support veterans,” said Earl Fraser, service officer for the Cloverdale Legion.

Services across the city will be held at:

Veterans’ Square

Cloverdale will host a ceremony in Veterans’ Square that begins with a procession at 10 a.m. and a service at the Cloverdale Cenotaph at 10:25 a.m.

Museum of Surrey

“Surrey Remembers” is being held at the Museum of Surrey from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the Museum remaining open until 5 p.m. Free coffee and hot chocolate will be served beginning at 9:30 a.m. There will also be a temporary exhibit set up in foyer “highlighting the pivotal role that Sikh soldiers played in WW1.”

After Remembrance Day services end a poem-play called Canadian Nurses in War Time will be shown in the museum’s theatre at 11:45 a.m.

Port Kells

Remembrance Day service will be held at the Port Kells Community Hall (18918 – 88 Ave.) with a procession beginning at 10 a.m. and a service beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Surrey Centre Cemetery

The “Remembrance Day Family Event” will be held at the Surrey Centre Cemetery (16671 Old McLellan Rd.) from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the Remembrance Day service beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Newton Seniors Centre Park

A Remembrance ceremony will be held at Newton Seniors Centre Park (13775 70 Ave.). A procession will begin at 10 a.m. with services beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Crescent Beach

The Remembrance Day service will be held at the Crescent Beach Legion (2643 128 Street) with a procession beginning at 10 a.m. and a service beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Whalley

The Royal Canadian Legion in Whalley (13633 Grosvenor Rd.) will also host a ceremony with a procession beginning at 10:25 a.m. and a service beginning at 10:45 a.m.

The City is reminding residents to arrive early to Remembrance Day ceremonies to find parking and to avoid road closures. (See below for complete list of closures.)

It’s been 80 years since World War II began in 1939, it’s been 75 years since the invasion of Normandy in 1944, and it’s been 105 years since the outbreak of the Great War in 1914. Fraser said there are always milestones that come up every year and it’s important for him to reflect on them and what they mean today.

He’s also encouraging everyone that attends Remembrance Day services to head back to their local Legions afterwards.

“All are invited,” said Fraser. “It’s always a great atmosphere with food and music and camaraderie.”

The Cloverdale Legion is located at 17567 57 Ave.

For information on these events visit: surrey.ca/culture-recreation.

https://www.surrey.ca/culture-recreation/28060.aspx

—————————————————————-

Remembrance Day Road Closures

Cloverdale

From 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion, Cloverdale Branch No. 6, will be hosting their annual Remembrance Day Ceremony and Parade. To facilitate this event, it will be necessary to implement a temporary road closure of:

176A Street : 56A Avenue to 58 Avenue;

57 Avenue: 175 Street to 176A Street; and

56A Avenue: 176A Street to 1778 Street.

Whalley

From 10 – 11 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion, Whalley Branch No. 229, will be hosting their annual Remembrance Day Ceremony and Parade. To facilitate this event, it will be necessary to implement temporary road closures on the following roads:

Grosvenor Road: Whalley Boulevard to King George Boulevard;

Bentley Road: Hilton Road to King George Boulevard; and

Binnie Lane: Bentley Road to Grosvenor Road.

Port Kells

From 10 – 11 a.m.

The Port Kells Community Association will be hosting their annual Remembrance Day Ceremony and Parade. To facilitate this event, it will be necessary to implement temporary road closures on the following roads:

88 Avenue: Harvie Road to 192 Street; and

Harvie Road: 188 Street to 90 Avenue.

Crescent Beach

From 10 – 11 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion, Crescent Branch No. 240, will be hosting their annual Remembrance Day Ceremony and Parade. To facilitate this event, it will be necessary to implement a temporary road closure of:

128 Street from 26 Avenue to 26B Avenue.