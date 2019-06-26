Reach offers summer Lego camp in North Delta for children with autism

Camp will be held at George Mackie Library from Aug. 26 to 30

A Lego-based camp for children with autism will be held at North Delta’s George Mackie Library this summer.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society will be offering a Lego-based camp for children with autism this summer.

The camp, which aims to help build social skills in children seven to 12 years old who have autism, will include Lego building activities and lessons on how to make friends, Reach behaviour consultant Kelly MacGregor said in a press release.

“We’ll even have some Lego Boost robotics and coding. This will be a really fun summer camp for kids who love Lego,” MacGregor said, adding that autism funding can be used cover the cost of the program.

The camp will be held at North Delta’s George Mackie Library Aug. 26 to 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Content is based on resources by Dr. Daniel LeGoff and the Children’s Friendship Training curriculum by Frankel and Myatt.

Activities will include freestyle Lego builds, Lego games, mini-figure designs and builds, Lego crafts and outside activities.

Instruction in friendship skills will take place daily, MacGregor will provide the social skills instruction and a behaviour interventionist will support children at the camp.

For more information, call Kelly MacGregor at 604-946-6622 ext. 382, or visit reachdevelopment.org/events-workshops/lego-based-social-skills-camp.

