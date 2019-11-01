A Surrey RCMP officer consults with young women in the school district prior to the launch of Project Lavender. (Surrey RCMP photo)

RCMP’s Project Lavender aims to ‘empower young women and girls’

Program to be showcased in Surrey this weekend at the Mounties’ public safety fair

Texting, ‘sexting’ and healthy relationships are to be among topics police aim to tackle in upcoming presentations to Surrey students in Grades 5-10.

The effort “to empower young women and girls to make positive choices” – dubbed Project Lavender – was launched last month by the Surrey RCMP.

Its development included collaboration with female students from across the Surrey district, a news release states.

Topics covered were identified by the young women and girls who participated in the consultation process, it adds.

The one-hour presentations – which are to be showcased this weekend at the Mounties’ public safety fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at École Salish Secondary, 7272 184 St. – can also be adapted for community groups and organizations, particularly those who engage with youth, the release notes.

Insp. Wendy Mehat said police are “excited to see the impact Project Lavender will have with youth, particularly because they played such an integral part in it’s development.”

“It is about giving our youth the confidence to accept their challenges and strengths with compassion and resiliency so they can make positive life choices.”

“Project Lavender” presentations may be requested by email, to Surrey_Diversity@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Previous story
Memorial run for Surrey RCMP officer killed in crash benefits Honour House
Next story
Remembrance Day services to be held across Surrey

Just Posted

Diwali drew more fireworks complaints than Halloween, Surrey RCMP say

Surrey Mounties received 147 complaints during Diwali and 121 during Halloween

Remembrance Day services to be held across Surrey

Ceremonies to be held in Cloverdale, Port Kells, Newton, Whalley, Crescent Beach and at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Play about wartime nurses returns to Museum of Surrey

‘Canadian Nurses In Wartime’ showcases the lives of three women

RCMP’s Project Lavender aims to ‘empower young women and girls’

Program to be showcased in Surrey this weekend at the Mounties’ public safety fair

Unwanted communications lead to harassment charges against Delta man

Troy Fulton, 40, of no fixed address also faces theft and breaking and entering charges

Homicide investigators called to Chilliwack for suspicious death

Male found in area south of Chilliwack Friday morning

Iconic B.C. race car driver Greg Moore remembered 20 years after tragic death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

Strike action begins among Metro Vancouver transit workers

Job action Friday morning includes ditching uniforms, refusing overtime with plans to escalate

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

Most Read