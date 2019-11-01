RCMP’s Project Lavender aims to ‘empower young women and girls’

Program to be showcased in Surrey this weekend at the Mounties’ public safety fair

A Surrey RCMP officer consults with young women in the school district prior to the launch of Project Lavender. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Texting, ‘sexting’ and healthy relationships are to be among topics police aim to tackle in upcoming presentations to Surrey students in Grades 5-10.

The effort “to empower young women and girls to make positive choices” – dubbed Project Lavender – was launched last month by the Surrey RCMP.

Its development included collaboration with female students from across the Surrey district, a news release states.

Topics covered were identified by the young women and girls who participated in the consultation process, it adds.

The one-hour presentations – which are to be showcased this weekend at the Mounties’ public safety fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at École Salish Secondary, 7272 184 St. – can also be adapted for community groups and organizations, particularly those who engage with youth, the release notes.

Insp. Wendy Mehat said police are “excited to see the impact Project Lavender will have with youth, particularly because they played such an integral part in it’s development.”

“It is about giving our youth the confidence to accept their challenges and strengths with compassion and resiliency so they can make positive life choices.”

“Project Lavender” presentations may be requested by email, to Surrey_Diversity@rcmp-grc.gc.ca